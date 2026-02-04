SubscribeSign In
Perched Above Colorado Springs, a Midcentury Mountain Home Seeks $745K

The well-preserved time capsule comes with a conversation pit, a huge sunroom, multiple fireplaces, and acres of forested land.
Text by
Location: 625 Vista Grande Drive, Colorado Springs, Colorado

Price: $745,000

Year Built: 1968

Architect: Robert G. Muir

Footprint: 2,298 square feet (4 bedrooms, 3 baths)

Lot Size: 2.76 Acres

From the Agent: "Tucked into the hillside, this original, architect-designed midcentury-modern home is still in the hands of the original owner. Its modest footprint on a huge 2.75-acre treed lot belies the dramatic interior: a large fireplace anchors the living room, while a conversation pit invites late-night talks and sunrise coffees framed by floor-to-ceiling glass. Elevated decks and patios step down the slope to native landscaping, creating a private perch above Colorado Springs. If you’re drawn to unique midcentury architecture—spaces that encourage gathering, celebrate natural materials, and frame the landscape—625 Vista Grande delivers. It’s a livable time capsule in one of Colorado Springs’s most scenic neighborhoods, offering authenticity, privacy, and a soulful connection to the site."

The property is still zoned for agriculture, so it can be used in a variety of ways.&nbsp;

The fireplace is made of slump stones, which are removed from their molds before drying, giving them uneven shapes.

The sunroom is heated by a woodburning fireplace.&nbsp;

Robert G. Muir, the architect, was also the builder and owner.

Seated in the Point Sublime subdivision, the home is surrounded by striking geological features (such as the Point Sublime cliff) and plenty of outdoor space.

An extensive deck spans one end of the home, providing plenty of outdoor space.

Top photo by Nick Clement.

625 Vista Grande Drive in Colorado Springs, Colorado, is currently listed for $745,000 by Nick Clement of RE/MAX Properties.

Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

Real Estate

