Perched Above Colorado Springs, a Midcentury Mountain Home Seeks $745K
Location: 625 Vista Grande Drive, Colorado Springs, Colorado
Price: $745,000
Year Built: 1968
Architect: Robert G. Muir
Footprint: 2,298 square feet (4 bedrooms, 3 baths)
Lot Size: 2.76 Acres
From the Agent: "Tucked into the hillside, this original, architect-designed midcentury-modern home is still in the hands of the original owner. Its modest footprint on a huge 2.75-acre treed lot belies the dramatic interior: a large fireplace anchors the living room, while a conversation pit invites late-night talks and sunrise coffees framed by floor-to-ceiling glass. Elevated decks and patios step down the slope to native landscaping, creating a private perch above Colorado Springs. If you’re drawn to unique midcentury architecture—spaces that encourage gathering, celebrate natural materials, and frame the landscape—625 Vista Grande delivers. It’s a livable time capsule in one of Colorado Springs’s most scenic neighborhoods, offering authenticity, privacy, and a soulful connection to the site."
Top photo by Nick Clement.
625 Vista Grande Drive in Colorado Springs, Colorado, is currently listed for $745,000 by Nick Clement of RE/MAX Properties.
