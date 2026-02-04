Perched Above Colorado Springs, a Midcentury Mountain Home Seeks $745K

From the Agent: "Tucked into the hillside, this original, architect-designed midcentury-modern home is still in the hands of the original owner. Its modest footprint on a huge 2.75-acre treed lot belies the dramatic interior: a large fireplace anchors the living room, while a conversation pit invites late-night talks and sunrise coffees framed by floor-to-ceiling glass. Elevated decks and patios step down the slope to native landscaping, creating a private perch above Colorado Springs. If you’re drawn to unique midcentury architecture—spaces that encourage gathering, celebrate natural materials, and frame the landscape—625 Vista Grande delivers. It’s a livable time capsule in one of Colorado Springs’s most scenic neighborhoods, offering authenticity, privacy, and a soulful connection to the site."