This $2.8M L.A. Midcentury Has an Ink-Black Facade and Bright-White Interiors

Lot Size: 0.22 acres

From the Agent: "Can a home make it feel like you’re living inside a ’60s architectural magazine spread? With this stunning residence set on a secluded cul-de-sac in the Los Feliz Oaks, the answer is an emphatic yes! Redesigned by acclaimed Working Holiday Spaces, this two-story retreat is an inspired homage to midcentury modernism: clean lines, organic textures, and all the poetic simplicity of a Case Study House without being one. Dark exposed beams trace the lofty ceilings, drawing your eyes across luminous white walls and floor-to-ceiling windows that invite the hillside foliage indoors. With three bedrooms, three and a half baths, and a den that flexes as an office or guest accommodation, the layout is designed for maximum versatility."