SubscribeSign In
This $2.8M L.A. Midcentury Has an Ink-Black Facade and Bright-White InteriorsView 14 Photos

This $2.8M L.A. Midcentury Has an Ink-Black Facade and Bright-White Interiors

After a dramatic revamp, the ’60s residence is packed with custom casework, glass bricks, and contrasting tile.
Text by
View 14 Photos

Location: 5649 Valley Oak Dr, Los Angeles, California

Price: $2,849,000

Year Built: 1966

Renovation Date: 2025

Renovation Designer: Working Holiday

Footprint: 2,661 square feet (3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths)

Lot Size: 0.22 acres

From the Agent: "Can a home make it feel like you’re living inside a ’60s architectural magazine spread? With this stunning residence set on a secluded cul-de-sac in the Los Feliz Oaks, the answer is an emphatic yes! Redesigned by acclaimed Working Holiday Spaces, this two-story retreat is an inspired homage to midcentury modernism: clean lines, organic textures, and all the poetic simplicity of a Case Study House without being one. Dark exposed beams trace the lofty ceilings, drawing your eyes across luminous white walls and floor-to-ceiling windows that invite the hillside foliage indoors. With three bedrooms, three and a half baths, and a den that flexes as an office or guest accommodation, the layout is designed for maximum versatility."

This $2.8M L.A. Midcentury Has an Ink-Black Facade and Bright-White Interiors - Photo 1 of 13 -
Open-riser stairs lead from the living area to the second floor.

Open-riser stairs lead from the living area to the second floor.

This $2.8M L.A. Midcentury Has an Ink-Black Facade and Bright-White Interiors - Photo 3 of 13 -
This $2.8M L.A. Midcentury Has an Ink-Black Facade and Bright-White Interiors - Photo 4 of 13 -
This $2.8M L.A. Midcentury Has an Ink-Black Facade and Bright-White Interiors - Photo 5 of 13 -
In the kitchen, skylights illuminate the green marble countertops.

In the kitchen, skylights illuminate the green marble countertops.

This $2.8M L.A. Midcentury Has an Ink-Black Facade and Bright-White Interiors - Photo 7 of 13 -
This $2.8M L.A. Midcentury Has an Ink-Black Facade and Bright-White Interiors - Photo 8 of 13 -
This $2.8M L.A. Midcentury Has an Ink-Black Facade and Bright-White Interiors - Photo 9 of 13 -
The bathrooms are finished with custom cabinetry and punchy tile.

The bathrooms are finished with custom cabinetry and punchy tile.

This $2.8M L.A. Midcentury Has an Ink-Black Facade and Bright-White Interiors - Photo 11 of 13 -
The upper floor opens to a flagstone patio.

The upper floor opens to a flagstone patio.

This $2.8M L.A. Midcentury Has an Ink-Black Facade and Bright-White Interiors - Photo 13 of 13 -

5649 Valley Oak Drive in Los Angeles, California, is currently listed for $2,849,000 by Louise Leach and Juan Longfellow of Compass. Staging is by Odin + Friday.

w
Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

Published

Topics

Real Estate

Get the Real Estate Newsletter

From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.