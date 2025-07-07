This $2.8M L.A. Midcentury Has an Ink-Black Facade and Bright-White Interiors
Location: 5649 Valley Oak Dr, Los Angeles, California
Price: $2,849,000
Year Built: 1966
Renovation Date: 2025
Renovation Designer: Working Holiday
Footprint: 2,661 square feet (3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths)
Lot Size: 0.22 acres
From the Agent: "Can a home make it feel like you’re living inside a ’60s architectural magazine spread? With this stunning residence set on a secluded cul-de-sac in the Los Feliz Oaks, the answer is an emphatic yes! Redesigned by acclaimed Working Holiday Spaces, this two-story retreat is an inspired homage to midcentury modernism: clean lines, organic textures, and all the poetic simplicity of a Case Study House without being one. Dark exposed beams trace the lofty ceilings, drawing your eyes across luminous white walls and floor-to-ceiling windows that invite the hillside foliage indoors. With three bedrooms, three and a half baths, and a den that flexes as an office or guest accommodation, the layout is designed for maximum versatility."
5649 Valley Oak Drive in Los Angeles, California, is currently listed for $2,849,000 by Louise Leach and Juan Longfellow of Compass. Staging is by Odin + Friday.
