An Architect Saved This SoCal Midcentury From Ruin. Now It’s for Sale at $849K
Location: 1411 Ojai Rd, Santa Paula, California
Price: $849,000
Year Built: 1965
Renovation Date: 2025
Renovation Architect: Saul Vigil, Vigil Design
Footprint: 1,792 square feet (4 bedrooms, 2 baths)
Lot Size: 0.24 Acres
From the Agent: "Welcome to a truly exceptional offering on the scenic road to Ojai—a magical, midcentury-modern retreat set beneath a canopy of heritage oak trees in beautiful Santa Paula. This rare four-bedroom, two-bath architectural gem has been lovingly and meticulously restored to its original glory, thoughtfully updated for modern living while preserving its clean lines and timeless soul. Walls of glass frame serene views and allow light to pour in, blurring the line between indoors and out. Vaulted ceilings enhance the airy, open layout, while the tranquil setting creates a peaceful, gallery-like ambiance throughout the home. Whether you’re a design enthusiast, a nature lover, or simply looking for something truly unique, this home delivers."
1411 Ojai Rd in Santa Paula, California, is currently listed for $849,000 by Michael Emanuel of Compass.
Published
TopicsReal Estate
Get the Real Estate Newsletter
From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.