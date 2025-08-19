SubscribeSign In
An Architect Saved This SoCal Midcentury From Ruin. Now It’s for Sale at $849K

Built in the ’50s by a Frank Lloyd Wright fan, the post-and-beam had fallen into disrepair before Vigil Design restored its kitchen, finishes, and utilities.
Text by
Location: 1411 Ojai Rd, Santa Paula, California

Price: $849,000

Year Built: 1965

Renovation Date: 2025

Renovation Architect: Saul Vigil, Vigil Design

Footprint: 1,792 square feet (4 bedrooms, 2 baths)

Lot Size: 0.24 Acres

From the Agent: "Welcome to a truly exceptional offering on the scenic road to Ojai—a magical, midcentury-modern retreat set beneath a canopy of heritage oak trees in beautiful Santa Paula. This rare four-bedroom, two-bath architectural gem has been lovingly and meticulously restored to its original glory, thoughtfully updated for modern living while preserving its clean lines and timeless soul. Walls of glass frame serene views and allow light to pour in, blurring the line between indoors and out. Vaulted ceilings enhance the airy, open layout, while the tranquil setting creates a peaceful, gallery-like ambiance throughout the home. Whether you’re a design enthusiast, a nature lover, or simply looking for something truly unique, this home delivers."

The home was built and designed by a German expat deeply inspired by Frank Lloyd Wright.

Years after the home’s construction, Saul Vigil found the property in disrepair and rehabilitated it.

The residence has a renewed kitchen and updated utilities.

Mature oak trees shade the large backyard.

Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

Real Estate

