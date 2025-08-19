An Architect Saved This SoCal Midcentury From Ruin. Now It’s for Sale at $849K

Lot Size: 0.24 Acres

From the Agent: "Welcome to a truly exceptional offering on the scenic road to Ojai—a magical, midcentury-modern retreat set beneath a canopy of heritage oak trees in beautiful Santa Paula. This rare four-bedroom, two-bath architectural gem has been lovingly and meticulously restored to its original glory, thoughtfully updated for modern living while preserving its clean lines and timeless soul. Walls of glass frame serene views and allow light to pour in, blurring the line between indoors and out. Vaulted ceilings enhance the airy, open layout, while the tranquil setting creates a peaceful, gallery-like ambiance throughout the home. Whether you’re a design enthusiast, a nature lover, or simply looking for something truly unique, this home delivers."