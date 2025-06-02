SubscribeSign In
You Can Harvest Oranges in the Backyard of This $1.2M L.A. MidcenturyView 10 Photos

You Can Harvest Oranges in the Backyard of This $1.2M L.A. Midcentury

The recently renovated property includes a finished garage, a brand-new kitchen, and fresh landscaping with a fountain and firepit.
Text by
View 10 Photos

Location: 5817 Alviso Ave, Los Angeles, California

Price: $1,230,000

Year Built: 1951

Year Renovated: 2025

Footprint: 1,330 square feet (3 bedrooms, 3 baths)

Lot Size: 0.12 Acres

From the Agent: "In the heart of View Heights sits this newly renovated property, minimal, soulful, and perfect as a first home. Thoughtfully updated from the inside out, it’s move-in ready with all-new systems and finishes. A built-in 5.1 surround sound system with an in-wall subwoofer elevates the experience, while brass fixtures, matte black hardware, and thoughtful wood details give the home its grounded, inviting tone. A finished 400-square-foot detached garage offers flexible space for a gym, studio, or home office and is EV-ready with a new door and Wi-Fi-enabled opener. Out back, the yard has been completely reimagined with a mature orange tree that produces sweet, delicious fruit, a vegetable garden, decomposed granite, fresh grass and gravel, and new drainage. A tranquil fountain and firepit lounge set the scene for evenings under the stars, with a perfect wall nearby for outdoor movie nights."

The plaster fireplace is flanked by built-in white oak benches.

The plaster fireplace is flanked by built-in white oak benches.

Frameless shaker cabinets provide plenty of storage in the kitchen.

Frameless shaker cabinets provide plenty of storage in the kitchen.

The finished garage has epoxy flooring, and it can serve a variety of uses.

The finished garage has epoxy flooring, and it can serve a variety of uses.

You Can Harvest Oranges in the Backyard of This $1.2M L.A. Midcentury - Photo 4 of 9 -
You Can Harvest Oranges in the Backyard of This $1.2M L.A. Midcentury - Photo 5 of 9 -
You Can Harvest Oranges in the Backyard of This $1.2M L.A. Midcentury - Photo 6 of 9 -
You Can Harvest Oranges in the Backyard of This $1.2M L.A. Midcentury - Photo 7 of 9 -
A mature orange tree provides fruit during the winter months.

A mature orange tree provides fruit during the winter months.

You Can Harvest Oranges in the Backyard of This $1.2M L.A. Midcentury - Photo 9 of 9 -
w
Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

Published

Topics

Real Estate

Get the Real Estate Newsletter

From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.