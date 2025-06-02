You Can Harvest Oranges in the Backyard of This $1.2M L.A. Midcentury
Location: 5817 Alviso Ave, Los Angeles, California
Price: $1,230,000
Year Built: 1951
Year Renovated: 2025
Footprint: 1,330 square feet (3 bedrooms, 3 baths)
Lot Size: 0.12 Acres
From the Agent: "In the heart of View Heights sits this newly renovated property, minimal, soulful, and perfect as a first home. Thoughtfully updated from the inside out, it’s move-in ready with all-new systems and finishes. A built-in 5.1 surround sound system with an in-wall subwoofer elevates the experience, while brass fixtures, matte black hardware, and thoughtful wood details give the home its grounded, inviting tone. A finished 400-square-foot detached garage offers flexible space for a gym, studio, or home office and is EV-ready with a new door and Wi-Fi-enabled opener. Out back, the yard has been completely reimagined with a mature orange tree that produces sweet, delicious fruit, a vegetable garden, decomposed granite, fresh grass and gravel, and new drainage. A tranquil fountain and firepit lounge set the scene for evenings under the stars, with a perfect wall nearby for outdoor movie nights."
