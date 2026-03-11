There’s a “Secret Beach” Just a Five-Minute Walk From This $1.5M Home in Canada

From the Agent: "Just a short stroll to Secret Beach in Gibsons, this refined coastal retreat offers sweeping views of the Salish Sea and the Pasley Islands. Set on landscaped, park-like grounds, it blends privacy with timeless West Coast appeal. This renovated ranch house welcomes natural light in every corner, and offers mostly single-level living, white oak floors, LED lighting, a heat pump, and new plumbing. The Fisher & Paykel kitchen with Caesarstone counters opens to a living room with a Bellfire fireplace. Spa-inspired baths include heated floors and European tile. A separate timber-framed garden cottage adds flexible guest or income options. Fresh cedar siding, decks, and irrigation, and a new metal roof complete this rare offering."