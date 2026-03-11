There’s a “Secret Beach” Just a Five-Minute Walk From This $1.5M Home in Canada
Location: 107 Mahan Road, Sunshine Coast, British Columbia, Canada
Price: $1,979,000 CAD (approximately $1,458,407 USD)
Year Built: 1967
Renovation Date: 2025
Footprint: 2,451 square feet (4 bedrooms, 3 baths)
Lot Size: 0.46 Acres
From the Agent: "Just a short stroll to Secret Beach in Gibsons, this refined coastal retreat offers sweeping views of the Salish Sea and the Pasley Islands. Set on landscaped, park-like grounds, it blends privacy with timeless West Coast appeal. This renovated ranch house welcomes natural light in every corner, and offers mostly single-level living, white oak floors, LED lighting, a heat pump, and new plumbing. The Fisher & Paykel kitchen with Caesarstone counters opens to a living room with a Bellfire fireplace. Spa-inspired baths include heated floors and European tile. A separate timber-framed garden cottage adds flexible guest or income options. Fresh cedar siding, decks, and irrigation, and a new metal roof complete this rare offering."
107 Mahan Road, Sunshine Coast in British Columbia, Canada, is currently listed for $1,979,000 CAD by Sue Scott of Engel & Völkers Vancouver and Katie Burkard Personal Real Estate Corporation.
Published
TopicsReal Estate
Get the Real Estate Newsletter
From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.