There’s a “Secret Beach” Just a Five-Minute Walk From This $1.5M Home in Canada

Set on British Columbia’s Sunshine Coast, the revamped midcentury comes with sea views, a new roof, and a tiny log cabin.
Location: 107 Mahan Road, Sunshine Coast, British Columbia, Canada

 Price: $1,979,000 CAD (approximately $1,458,407 USD)

Year Built: 1967

Renovation Date: 2025

Footprint: 2,451 square feet (4 bedrooms, 3 baths)

Lot Size: 0.46 Acres

From the Agent: "Just a short stroll to Secret Beach in Gibsons, this refined coastal retreat offers sweeping views of the Salish Sea and the Pasley Islands. Set on landscaped, park-like grounds, it blends privacy with timeless West Coast appeal. This renovated ranch house welcomes natural light in every corner, and offers mostly single-level living, white oak floors, LED lighting, a heat pump, and new plumbing. The Fisher & Paykel kitchen with Caesarstone counters opens to a living room with a Bellfire fireplace. Spa-inspired baths include heated floors and European tile. A separate timber-framed garden cottage adds flexible guest or income options. Fresh cedar siding, decks, and irrigation, and a new metal roof complete this rare offering."

The living room is warmed by a Bellfire fireplace.&nbsp;

The kitchen features Fisher &amp; Paykel appliances and Caesarstone counters.

White oak flooring runs throughout the home.&nbsp;

Secret Beach is just a five-minute walk away.&nbsp;

The renovation updated the home’s cedar siding, metal roof, decks, and irrigation.

The grounds are home to mature gardens and evergreen trees.

A separate timber-framed guesthouse sits adjacent to the main home.

107 Mahan Road, Sunshine Coast in British Columbia, Canada, is currently listed for $1,979,000 CAD by Sue Scott of Engel & Völkers Vancouver and Katie Burkard Personal Real Estate Corporation.

Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

