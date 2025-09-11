SubscribeSign In
If You Love Sea Ranch But Live in L.A., This $2.7M Home Splits the Difference

Drawing inspiration from the legendary coastal community, Rubin Studios clad the hillside home in cedar and revamped its interiors with timber, stone, and tile.
Location: 5698 Holly Oak Drive, Los Angeles, California

Price: $2,700,000

Year Built: 1965

Renovation Date: 2023

Renovation Designer: Rubin Studios

Interior Stylist: Francesca Grace

Footprint: 3,986 square feet (4 bedrooms, 5 baths)

Lot Size: 0.23 Acres

From the Agent: "Tucked away at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac in the coveted Oaks of Los Feliz, 5698 Holly Oak is a private, design-forward sanctuary with sweeping city views. Multiple balconies and large picture windows frame iconic vistas of Los Angeles while maintaining an intimate sense of seclusion. The main level flows effortlessly from one stylish space to the next, accented by organic materials and thoughtful color palettes that bring warmth and character throughout. A separate office offers a quiet, dedicated workspace ideal for working from home or creative pursuits. The lower level includes a spacious bedroom, bar, and lounge area perfectly suited for guest quarters, a music or recording studio, or a private retreat. Outside, you’ll find a grassy area and dining patio amongst the trees."

Designer and stylist Francesca Grace furnished the home with pieces from her store, SOMME.

The lower level is accessible via a separate, private entrance.

Honed stone finishes—including jade quartzite, quartzite nero, Calacatta viola, and red travertine—add color and texture throughout the home.

Drawing inspiration from Sea Ranch, Rubin Studios opted to give the home a cedar plank exterior.&nbsp;

Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

