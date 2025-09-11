If You Love Sea Ranch But Live in L.A., This $2.7M Home Splits the Difference

Footprint: 3,986 square feet (4 bedrooms, 5 baths)

Lot Size: 0.23 Acres

From the Agent: "Tucked away at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac in the coveted Oaks of Los Feliz, 5698 Holly Oak is a private, design-forward sanctuary with sweeping city views. Multiple balconies and large picture windows frame iconic vistas of Los Angeles while maintaining an intimate sense of seclusion. The main level flows effortlessly from one stylish space to the next, accented by organic materials and thoughtful color palettes that bring warmth and character throughout. A separate office offers a quiet, dedicated workspace ideal for working from home or creative pursuits. The lower level includes a spacious bedroom, bar, and lounge area perfectly suited for guest quarters, a music or recording studio, or a private retreat. Outside, you’ll find a grassy area and dining patio amongst the trees."