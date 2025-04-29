SubscribeSign In
In Portland, a Dusty-Blue Midcentury With a Spruced-Up Interior Seeks $1.7M

The Pacific Northwest home still has its original fireplace, clerestory windows, and post-and-beam ceiling—plus a slate-gray kitchen, a sunny studio, and a sauna.
Location: 3747 SW Chehalem Avenue, Portland, Oregon

Price: $1,665,000

Year Built: 1956

Renovation Date: 2018

Footprint: 3,181 square feet (4 bedrooms, 3 baths)

Lot Size: 0.15 Acres

From the Agent: "This midcentury-modern home sits on a corner lot in a fantastic Council Crest location in Southwest Portland. The gate opens to an intimate courtyard patio with multiple outdoor entertaining and dining areas. The interior features original cedar-lined ceilings with heavy beams, large windows, a white brick fireplace, and large clerestories lining the roof’s gabled ends. The remodel added additional interior clerestory windows which transmit light while maintaining acoustic privacy, and recessed lighting that kicks a warm glow onto the extensive vaulted ceilings. Other improvements include a studio with a cantilevered bay window and custom cabinetry in a blue-green color that compliments the rich wood tones. There are three bedrooms (one being the studio) and two baths upstairs. The lower level was converted into an independent living quarters, complete with a contemporary kitchen, eating bar and bath, bedroom, living area with fireplace, media room, and private deck."

The living area features original beamed ceilings and a large white brick fireplace.

The kitchen wallpaper is a print of Eelke Jelles Eelkema’s Still Life With Flowers from the Netherlands National Museum.

The en suite primary bathroom includes a sauna.

The backyard deck, which wraps around two conifers, is warmed by a gas fireplace.

Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

Published

Topics

Real Estate

