In Portland, a Dusty-Blue Midcentury With a Spruced-Up Interior Seeks $1.7M

From the Agent: "This midcentury-modern home sits on a corner lot in a fantastic Council Crest location in Southwest Portland. The gate opens to an intimate courtyard patio with multiple outdoor entertaining and dining areas. The interior features original cedar-lined ceilings with heavy beams, large windows, a white brick fireplace, and large clerestories lining the roof’s gabled ends. The remodel added additional interior clerestory windows which transmit light while maintaining acoustic privacy, and recessed lighting that kicks a warm glow onto the extensive vaulted ceilings. Other improvements include a studio with a cantilevered bay window and custom cabinetry in a blue-green color that compliments the rich wood tones. There are three bedrooms (one being the studio) and two baths upstairs. The lower level was converted into an independent living quarters, complete with a contemporary kitchen, eating bar and bath, bedroom, living area with fireplace, media room, and private deck."

