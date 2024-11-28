The $5M Midcentury Is Nice. The Pool Is Something Else
Location: 5637 Park Oak Place, Los Angeles, California
Price: $5,097,000
Year Built: 1953
Footprint: 3,992 square feet (five bedrooms, four full and one half baths)
Lot Size: 0.36 acres
From the Agent: "After a four-year meticulous restoration, this 1953 single-level, gated midcentury-modern masterpiece is a triumph. Located on a sprawling, mostly flat, over 1/3 acre lot on a quiet cul-de-sac in Los Feliz Oaks, the unassuming facade belies a dramatic interior. A distinctive paneled entry reveals back-to-back rooms with vaulted beamed ceilings. Some upgrades include California wide-plank walnut floors; custom ironwork for the driveway gate, entrance, fence, and carport; fire-resistant siding; a new roof plus new electrical and plumbing systems; and two-zone central HVAC. A separate two-room ADU with a kitchenette and Murphy bed is also included and perfect for guests."
5637 Park Oak Place in Los Angeles, California, is currently listed for $5,097,000 by Richard Yohon of Sotheby’s International Realty – Los Feliz Brokerage.
Published
TopicsReal Estate
Get the Real Estate Newsletter
From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.