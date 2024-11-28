Last Chance: Get 35% off Dwell with promo code RESERVE35
The $5M Midcentury Is Nice. The Pool Is Something Else

Perched in the hills of Los Feliz, the refreshed five-bedroom home has a resort-style backyard and a two-room ADU.
Text by
Location: 5637 Park Oak Place, Los Angeles, California

Price: $5,097,000

Year Built: 1953

Footprint: 3,992 square feet (five bedrooms, four full and one half baths)

Lot Size: 0.36 acres

From the Agent: "After a four-year meticulous restoration, this 1953 single-level, gated midcentury-modern masterpiece is a triumph. Located on a sprawling, mostly flat, over 1/3 acre lot on a quiet cul-de-sac in Los Feliz Oaks, the unassuming facade belies a dramatic interior. A distinctive paneled entry reveals back-to-back rooms with vaulted beamed ceilings. Some upgrades include California wide-plank walnut floors; custom ironwork for the driveway gate, entrance, fence, and carport; fire-resistant siding; a new roof plus new electrical and plumbing systems; and two-zone central HVAC. A separate two-room ADU with a kitchenette and Murphy bed is also included and perfect for guests."

The gated 1950s residence in Los Feliz Oaks is surrounded by soaring trees and mature landscaping.

A dramatic double-sided fireplace extends to the vaulted ceiling that caps the living areas.

Large sliding glass doors open to the partially covered backyard patio, complete with custom swinging chairs and a daybed.

The primary bedroom has direct outdoor access and an en suite bath with a Duravit trapezoidal tub and oversized glass shower.

The recent remodel introduced a new pool, steps away from the property’s ADU.

The recent remodel introduced a new pool, steps away from the property’s ADU.

5637 Park Oak Place in Los Angeles, California, is currently listed for $5,097,000 by Richard Yohon of Sotheby’s International Realty – Los Feliz Brokerage.

