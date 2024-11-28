The $5M Midcentury Is Nice. The Pool Is Something Else

Footprint: 3,992 square feet (five bedrooms, four full and one half baths)

Lot Size: 0.36 acres

From the Agent: "After a four-year meticulous restoration, this 1953 single-level, gated midcentury-modern masterpiece is a triumph. Located on a sprawling, mostly flat, over 1/3 acre lot on a quiet cul-de-sac in Los Feliz Oaks, the unassuming facade belies a dramatic interior. A distinctive paneled entry reveals back-to-back rooms with vaulted beamed ceilings. Some upgrades include California wide-plank walnut floors; custom ironwork for the driveway gate, entrance, fence, and carport; fire-resistant siding; a new roof plus new electrical and plumbing systems; and two-zone central HVAC. A separate two-room ADU with a kitchenette and Murphy bed is also included and perfect for guests."