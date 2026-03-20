Take in Mountain Views From the Outdoor Living Room at This Revamped Midcentury Asking $1.1M
Location: 36 Hillside Drive, Wheat Ridge, Colorado
Price: $1,100,000
Year Built: 1954
Renovation Date: 2026
Renovation Designer: Josh Tolve
Footprint: 1,222 square feet (2 Bedrooms, 2 bathrooms)
Lot Size: 0.44 acres
From the Agent: "Developed by Lee Doud and advertised in 1956 as a place where ‘you’ll enjoy a panorama of more than 100 miles of sharply silhouetted mountains stretching from Long’s Peak to the Snowy Range in Wyoming,’ this truly is a home with a view. The living room is a showcase of glass framing mountain views, highlighted by terrazzo tile and a stack-bond brick fireplace that anchors both the living area and first bedroom. The primary suite offers two walls of ribbon windows, a custom wood valance, and a walk-in closet. A large, covered patio functions as an outdoor living room with mountain views. The nearly half-acre lot includes custom garden beds and a fully fenced area. Experience timeless architecture, simplicity, and modern convenience."
36 Hillside Drive in Wheat Ridge, Colorado, is currently listed for $1,100,000 by Kimber Dempsey Realty One Group.
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