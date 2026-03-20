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Take in Mountain Views From the Outdoor Living Room at This Revamped Midcentury Asking $1.1MView 15 Photos

Take in Mountain Views From the Outdoor Living Room at This Revamped Midcentury Asking $1.1M

Set just outside Denver, the brick house has original teal terrazzo tile, a stack-bond fireplace, and a large covered patio.
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Location: 36 Hillside Drive, Wheat Ridge, Colorado

Price: $1,100,000

Year Built: 1954

Renovation Date: 2026

Renovation Designer: Josh Tolve

Footprint: 1,222 square feet (2 Bedrooms, 2 bathrooms)

Lot Size: 0.44 acres

From the Agent: "Developed by Lee Doud and advertised in 1956 as a place where ‘you’ll enjoy a panorama of more than 100 miles of sharply silhouetted mountains stretching from Long’s Peak to the Snowy Range in Wyoming,’ this truly is a home with a view. The living room is a showcase of glass framing mountain views, highlighted by terrazzo tile and a stack-bond brick fireplace that anchors both the living area and first bedroom. The primary suite offers two walls of ribbon windows, a custom wood valance, and a walk-in closet. A large, covered patio functions as an outdoor living room with mountain views. The nearly half-acre lot includes custom garden beds and a fully fenced area. Experience timeless architecture, simplicity, and modern convenience."

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The teal terrazzo tile flooring is original to the home.

The teal terrazzo tile flooring is original to the home.

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A dual-sided fireplace warms the living room and an adjacent bedroom.

A dual-sided fireplace warms the living room and an adjacent bedroom.

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Take in Mountain Views From the Outdoor Living Room at This Revamped Midcentury Asking $1.1M - Photo 7 of 14 -
Marmoleum flooring runs throughout the majority of the home.

Marmoleum flooring runs throughout the majority of the home.

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The 500-square-foot heated garage is currently set up as a wood shop.

The 500-square-foot heated garage is currently set up as a wood shop.

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The home’s eaves are clad in Batu wood.

The home’s eaves are clad in Batu wood.

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Take in Mountain Views From the Outdoor Living Room at This Revamped Midcentury Asking $1.1M - Photo 14 of 14 -
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Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

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Midcentury HomesReal Estate

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