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In Portland, a Matte-Black Midcentury With Minimalist Interiors Seeks $1.1MView 14 Photos

In Portland, a Matte-Black Midcentury With Minimalist Interiors Seeks $1.1M

Over the course of a decade, an art director and a stylist updated the ’50s home with oak millwork, wraparound windows, and a monochromatic palette.
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Location: 2765 SW Vista Drive, Portland, Oregon

Price: $1,140,000

Year Built: 1954

Architect: James C. Gardiner

Landscape Architect: Chandler Fairbanks

Renovation Period: 2015–2026

Renovation Designer: Jacqueline Devries

Footprint: 2,032 Square Feet (3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths)

Lot Size: 0.37 Acres

From the Agent: "Rooted in the Northwest Regionalist tradition, this coveted Vista Hills home is warm, minimal, and deeply connected to its surroundings. 2765 SW Vista Drive is a 1954 one-level ranch, shaped and curated by a longtime art director and interior design photography stylist. The expansive living room, celebrated for its interior/exterior connection, features vaulted ceilings with painted exposed beams defined by low windows and long sight lines. The primary suite is private and serene, with wool carpet, wraparound picture windows, treetop views, and a luxurious bathroom with handmade tiles and heated floors."

The exterior is clad in black-painted rough cedar siding.

The exterior is clad in black-painted rough cedar siding.

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The interior flooring is made from light-honed three-quarter-inch sawn oak.

The interior flooring is made from light-honed three-quarter-inch sawn oak.

The kitchen features custom millwork, a painted metal hood, and oak cabinetry.&nbsp;

The kitchen features custom millwork, a painted metal hood, and oak cabinetry. 

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Landscape architect Chandler Fairbanks’s original design has been updated with a clover lawn, a gas firepit, and raised garden beds.

Landscape architect Chandler Fairbanks’s original design has been updated with a clover lawn, a gas firepit, and raised garden beds.

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Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

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