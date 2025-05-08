SubscribeSign In
This $3.9M Midcentury on the San Francisco Bay Comes With a Boat Dock

Designed by Jack Finnegan, the waterfront home has a brand-new kitchen, restored floors and ceilings, and Japanese-inspired gardens.
Location: 205 Martinique Avenue, Belvedere Tiburon, California

Price: $3,850,000

Year Built: 1959

Architect: Jack Finnegan

Renovation Date: 2025

Renovation Designer: Suprstructur

Landscape Architect: Margot Jacobs 

Footprint: 2,808 square feet (4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths)

Lot Size: 0.23 Acres

From the Agent: "Designed in 1959 by Jack Finnegan AIA, this crisp midcentury-modern home is positioned at the head of a canal with distant views. The house has been comprehensively restored over four years with contemporary landscaping. The low-slung, delta-roofed house was designed at the end of the 1950s and was resolutely modern and avant-garde for its time. Sited at the head of a canal, the 2,808-square-foot house has extensive water views and its own private, deepwater boat dock. It’s been carefully restored over the past four years by Suprstructur, and new design elements have been thoughtfully incorporated into the building fabric so that they appear to have always been part of the architecture."

The porch globe light was repurposed from a midcentury church in Wisconsin—although it was originally manufactured across the bay in Berkeley in the ’50s.

Landscape architect Margot Jacobs took inspiration from Japanese stone gardens while bringing in Californian and Mediterranean plants.

The home’s 12-foot-tall ceilings allow for huge windows facing a canal off the San Francisco Bay.

Suprstructur restored the Douglas fir ceilings and terrazzo floors to their original condition.

The revamped kitchen is by Reform.

A redwood patio leads directly to a private boat dock.

Photo by Adam Rouse

205 Martinique Avenue in Belvedere Tiburon, California is currently listed for $3,850,000 by Jack Byron of suprstructur.

Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

Real Estate

