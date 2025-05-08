This $3.9M Midcentury on the San Francisco Bay Comes With a Boat Dock

From the Agent: "Designed in 1959 by Jack Finnegan AIA, this crisp midcentury-modern home is positioned at the head of a canal with distant views. The house has been comprehensively restored over four years with contemporary landscaping. The low-slung, delta-roofed house was designed at the end of the 1950s and was resolutely modern and avant-garde for its time. Sited at the head of a canal, the 2,808-square-foot house has extensive water views and its own private, deepwater boat dock. It’s been carefully restored over the past four years by Suprstructur, and new design elements have been thoughtfully incorporated into the building fabric so that they appear to have always been part of the architecture."