This $3.9M Midcentury on the San Francisco Bay Comes With a Boat Dock
Location: 205 Martinique Avenue, Belvedere Tiburon, California
Price: $3,850,000
Year Built: 1959
Architect: Jack Finnegan
Renovation Date: 2025
Renovation Designer: Suprstructur
Landscape Architect: Margot Jacobs
Footprint: 2,808 square feet (4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths)
Lot Size: 0.23 Acres
From the Agent: "Designed in 1959 by Jack Finnegan AIA, this crisp midcentury-modern home is positioned at the head of a canal with distant views. The house has been comprehensively restored over four years with contemporary landscaping. The low-slung, delta-roofed house was designed at the end of the 1950s and was resolutely modern and avant-garde for its time. Sited at the head of a canal, the 2,808-square-foot house has extensive water views and its own private, deepwater boat dock. It’s been carefully restored over the past four years by Suprstructur, and new design elements have been thoughtfully incorporated into the building fabric so that they appear to have always been part of the architecture."
A redwood patio leads directly to a private boat dock.Photo by Adam Rouse
205 Martinique Avenue in Belvedere Tiburon, California is currently listed for $3,850,000 by Jack Byron of suprstructur.
