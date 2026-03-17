’60s Charm Meets 21st-Century Eco-Friendly Tech at This $2M Hudson Valley Home

Footprint: 3,122 square feet (5 bedrooms, 3 baths)

Lot Size: 0.26 Acres

From the Agent: "Welcome to this exceptional 1963 midcentury-modern residence by Harry Wenning, fully renovated for contemporary living. The home offers five bedrooms and three bathrooms and stands as a rare example of near off-grid, climate-resilient living in Westchester County. Upstairs are three bedrooms and two baths, including a reimagined primary suite with a spa-like bath. The lower level offers two additional bedrooms, a full bath, a gym, music spaces, and a dedicated laundry room. Set on a level, sun-filled lot and located in one of Hastings-on-Hudson’s most desirable neighborhoods, this architecturally significant home seamlessly combines timeless design with forward-thinking sustainability."