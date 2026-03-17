SubscribeSign In
’60s Charm Meets 21st-Century Eco-Friendly Tech at This $2M Hudson Valley HomeView 17 Photos

’60s Charm Meets 21st-Century Eco-Friendly Tech at This $2M Hudson Valley Home

The post-and-beam residence was recently updated with solar panels, geothermal heating and cooling, and a pair of backup batteries.
Text by
View 17 Photos

Location: 23 Crossbar Road, Hastings-on-Hudson, New York

Price: $1,999,000

Year Built: 1963

Architect: Harry Wenning

Renovation Date: 2025

Renovation Architect: Gabriel Köche Cé

Footprint: 3,122 square feet (5 bedrooms, 3 baths)

Lot Size: 0.26 Acres

From the Agent: "Welcome to this exceptional 1963 midcentury-modern residence by Harry Wenning, fully renovated for contemporary living. The home offers five bedrooms and three bathrooms and stands as a rare example of near off-grid, climate-resilient living in Westchester County. Upstairs are three bedrooms and two baths, including a reimagined primary suite with a spa-like bath. The lower level offers two additional bedrooms, a full bath, a gym, music spaces, and a dedicated laundry room. Set on a level, sun-filled lot and located in one of Hastings-on-Hudson’s most desirable neighborhoods, this architecturally significant home seamlessly combines timeless design with forward-thinking sustainability."

’60s Charm Meets 21st-Century Eco-Friendly Tech at This $2M Hudson Valley Home - Photo 1 of 16 -
Large south-facing windows bring natural light into the home.

Large south-facing windows bring natural light into the home.

A woodburning fireplace warms the living room.

A woodburning fireplace warms the living room.

’60s Charm Meets 21st-Century Eco-Friendly Tech at This $2M Hudson Valley Home - Photo 4 of 16 -
Appointed with Kerf storage, the kitchen opens directly to the grilling area on the deck.

Appointed with Kerf storage, the kitchen opens directly to the grilling area on the deck.

’60s Charm Meets 21st-Century Eco-Friendly Tech at This $2M Hudson Valley Home - Photo 6 of 16 -
’60s Charm Meets 21st-Century Eco-Friendly Tech at This $2M Hudson Valley Home - Photo 7 of 16 -
’60s Charm Meets 21st-Century Eco-Friendly Tech at This $2M Hudson Valley Home - Photo 8 of 16 -
’60s Charm Meets 21st-Century Eco-Friendly Tech at This $2M Hudson Valley Home - Photo 9 of 16 -
’60s Charm Meets 21st-Century Eco-Friendly Tech at This $2M Hudson Valley Home - Photo 10 of 16 -
The primary bathroom has a Japanese-style soaking tub.

The primary bathroom has a Japanese-style soaking tub.

’60s Charm Meets 21st-Century Eco-Friendly Tech at This $2M Hudson Valley Home - Photo 12 of 16 -
&nbsp;According to the agent, the home’s sustainable features include solar power, geothermal heating and cooling, double-pane windows, insulated roofing and walls, two backup batteries, and an EV charger.

 According to the agent, the home’s sustainable features include solar power, geothermal heating and cooling, double-pane windows, insulated roofing and walls, two backup batteries, and an EV charger.

’60s Charm Meets 21st-Century Eco-Friendly Tech at This $2M Hudson Valley Home - Photo 14 of 16 -
The property is home to over 60 trees and shrubs.

The property is home to over 60 trees and shrubs.

’60s Charm Meets 21st-Century Eco-Friendly Tech at This $2M Hudson Valley Home - Photo 16 of 16 -

23 Crossbar Road in Hastings-on-Hudson, New York, is currently listed for $1,999,000 by Pablo Martinez of William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty. 

w
Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

Published

Topics

Real Estate

Get the Real Estate Newsletter

From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.