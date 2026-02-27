For $310K, You Can Scoop Up a Revamped Midcentury Duplex in Minnesota

Footprint: 3,128 square feet (4 bedrooms, 2 baths)

Lot Size: 0.24 Acres

From the Agent: "Step inside this beautiful, expansive four-plus bedroom, two bath home and fall in love with its warm character and thoughtful design. The midcentury-modern style shines through with vaulted and beamed ceilings, custom touches, and lots of natural light streaming through the new windows. The bright, main-floor living room invites you to relax and soak up the sunshine, while the two family rooms—each featuring a cozy fireplace—offer perfect spaces for gatherings or quiet nights in. You’ll appreciate the modern lighting, abundant storage, and two-stall garage for convenience."