For $310K, You Can Scoop Up a Revamped Midcentury Duplex in Minnesota

The 1955 home comes with original wood paneling, new built-ins, and a separate unit on the lower level.
Location: 635 West Summit Ave, Fergus Falls, Minnesota

Price: $310,000

Year Built: 1955

Footprint: 3,128 square feet (4 bedrooms, 2 baths)

Lot Size: 0.24 Acres

From the Agent: "Step inside this beautiful, expansive four-plus bedroom, two bath home and fall in love with its warm character and thoughtful design. The midcentury-modern style shines through with vaulted and beamed ceilings, custom touches, and lots of natural light streaming through the new windows. The bright, main-floor living room invites you to relax and soak up the sunshine, while the two family rooms—each featuring a cozy fireplace—offer perfect spaces for gatherings or quiet nights in. You’ll appreciate the modern lighting, abundant storage, and two-stall garage for convenience." 

Recessed lighting makes the upstairs common areas glow.

A wall of east-facing windows spans the dining and living room.

A passthrough serving window connects the kitchen to the dining room.

The lower level is set up as a duplex with its own kitchen, laundry, bathroom, and living area.

Each floor has its own functional woodburning fireplace.

Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

