Redwood Walls Meet Terrazzo Floors in This $575K Wisconsin Midcentury

Lot Size: 0.22 Acres

From the Agent: "4338 Upland Drive is a period-correct, midcentury-modern home in Madison’s Sunset Village. Clerestory bands catch the light and drag it across original redwood walls. The house has three bedrooms, 1.5 baths, and a 1,700-square-foot, split-level plan that feels exactly as considered as it was when it was built. The home has been thoughtfully updated—new hardwood floors, a redesigned powder room, a refreshed kitchen with period-appropriate proportions—without compromising what makes it significant. It’s nestled on a wooded lot just blocks from Hilldale, and minutes from UW and University Hospital. Some homes are renovated; this one was restored."