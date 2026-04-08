Redwood Walls Meet Terrazzo Floors in This $575K Wisconsin Midcentury
Location: 4338 Upland Drive, Madison, Wisconsin
Price: $575,000
Year Built: 1954
Renovation Date: 2026
Renovation Designer: Anthony Fenning, Fenning Construction
Footprint: 1,735 square feet (3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths)
Lot Size: 0.22 Acres
From the Agent: "4338 Upland Drive is a period-correct, midcentury-modern home in Madison’s Sunset Village. Clerestory bands catch the light and drag it across original redwood walls. The house has three bedrooms, 1.5 baths, and a 1,700-square-foot, split-level plan that feels exactly as considered as it was when it was built. The home has been thoughtfully updated—new hardwood floors, a redesigned powder room, a refreshed kitchen with period-appropriate proportions—without compromising what makes it significant. It’s nestled on a wooded lot just blocks from Hilldale, and minutes from UW and University Hospital. Some homes are renovated; this one was restored."
4338 Upland Drive in Madison, Wisconsin, is currently listed for $575,000 by Brogan Brunker and Melissa LeGrand of Christie’s International Real Estate.
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TopicsReal Estate
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