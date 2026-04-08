SubscribeSign In
Redwood Walls Meet Terrazzo Floors in This $575K Wisconsin MidcenturyView 17 Photos

Redwood Walls Meet Terrazzo Floors in This $575K Wisconsin Midcentury

The split-level 1954 home still has many of its original finishes—plus an updated kitchen, bathroom, and powder room.
Text by
View 17 Photos

Location: 4338 Upland Drive, Madison, Wisconsin

Price: $575,000

Year Built: 1954

Renovation Date: 2026

Renovation Designer: Anthony Fenning, Fenning Construction

Footprint: 1,735 square feet (3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths)

Lot Size: 0.22 Acres

From the Agent: "4338 Upland Drive is a period-correct, midcentury-modern home in Madison’s Sunset Village. Clerestory bands  catch the light and drag it across original redwood walls. The house has three bedrooms, 1.5 baths, and a 1,700-square-foot, split-level plan that feels exactly as considered as it was when it was built. The home has been thoughtfully updated—new hardwood floors, a redesigned powder room, a refreshed kitchen with period-appropriate proportions—without compromising what makes it significant. It’s nestled on a wooded lot just blocks from Hilldale, and minutes from UW and University Hospital. Some homes are renovated; this one was restored."

The terrazzo flooring at the home’s entry is original.

The terrazzo flooring at the home’s entry is original.

Redwood Walls Meet Terrazzo Floors in This $575K Wisconsin Midcentury - Photo 2 of 16 -
The double-height living room has west- and south-facing floor-to-ceiling windows.

The double-height living room has west- and south-facing floor-to-ceiling windows.

The home’s fireplace is made from sandstone brick.

The home’s fireplace is made from sandstone brick.

Redwood Walls Meet Terrazzo Floors in This $575K Wisconsin Midcentury - Photo 5 of 16 -
Original redwood paneling clads the walls throughout the home.

Original redwood paneling clads the walls throughout the home.

Redwood Walls Meet Terrazzo Floors in This $575K Wisconsin Midcentury - Photo 7 of 16 -
Redwood Walls Meet Terrazzo Floors in This $575K Wisconsin Midcentury - Photo 8 of 16 -
Redwood Walls Meet Terrazzo Floors in This $575K Wisconsin Midcentury - Photo 9 of 16 -
Redwood Walls Meet Terrazzo Floors in This $575K Wisconsin Midcentury - Photo 10 of 16 -
Redwood Walls Meet Terrazzo Floors in This $575K Wisconsin Midcentury - Photo 11 of 16 -
Redwood Walls Meet Terrazzo Floors in This $575K Wisconsin Midcentury - Photo 12 of 16 -
In the primary bedroom, glass sliders open to a balcony.

In the primary bedroom, glass sliders open to a balcony.

Redwood Walls Meet Terrazzo Floors in This $575K Wisconsin Midcentury - Photo 14 of 16 -
The new powder room features a vanity made of walnut and granite.

The new powder room features a vanity made of walnut and granite.

The backyard is home to bur oaks, Japanese maples, and more.

The backyard is home to bur oaks, Japanese maples, and more.

4338 Upland Drive in Madison, Wisconsin, is currently listed for $575,000 by Brogan Brunker and Melissa LeGrand of Christie’s International Real Estate.

w
Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

Published

Topics

Real Estate

Get the Real Estate Newsletter

From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.