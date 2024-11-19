Get 35% off Dwell with promo code RESERVE35
This Rare $1.9M L.A. Midcentury Has Skyline Views and a Flat Yard

Designed by architect Earl Rubenstein, the revamped property has walls of glass, lots of outdoor space, and a prized perch in the Baldwin Hills.
Text by
Location: 3908 Cloverdale Avenue, Los Angeles, California

Price: $1,899,000

Architect: Earl Rubenstein, AIA

Year Built: 1965

Footprint: 1,990 square feet (three bedrooms, two full and one half baths)

From the Agent: "Presenting a stunning midcentury designed in 1965 by noted local architect Earl Rubenstein, AIA. The main living area features almost 10-foot-tall ceilings with floor-to-ceiling window showcasing sweeping 180-degree views of the Hollywood Hills and downtown Los Angeles. This home is a unicorn, featuring the unheard of combination of a flat backyard plus incredible views. The kitchen features custom warm wood cabinetry with raw brass handles, a panel-front fridge hidden amongst ample pantry space, and a gourmet Bosch gas stove to help you whip up those gourmet meals. Step through the glass door to take your meal to the dining patio, so you can enjoy views along with that meal. Walk a few steps up to the private south bedroom wing, featuring three bright bedrooms with custom closets."

Designed by architect Earl Rubenstein, the revamped midcentury is perched on a large corner lot, just a short walk from the 400-acre Kenneth Hahn Park.

The home’s large, open-plan kitchen/living/dining area is dressed in a soothing neutral palette.&nbsp;

Floor-to-ceiling windows frame downtown views while bathing the dining area in natural light.

The bedrooms are located in a separate wing of the house. "The primary bedroom is a retreat that feels like a relaxing vacation," notes the agent. "In addition to a custom closet, the en suite bath features terrazzo flooring, a walk-in shower, and a soaking tub."

The home’s long, multilevel side yard is primed for outdoor entertaining.

Dwell Staff
