This Rare $1.9M L.A. Midcentury Has Skyline Views and a Flat Yard

Year Built: 1965

Footprint: 1,990 square feet (three bedrooms, two full and one half baths)

From the Agent: "Presenting a stunning midcentury designed in 1965 by noted local architect Earl Rubenstein, AIA. The main living area features almost 10-foot-tall ceilings with floor-to-ceiling window showcasing sweeping 180-degree views of the Hollywood Hills and downtown Los Angeles. This home is a unicorn, featuring the unheard of combination of a flat backyard plus incredible views. The kitchen features custom warm wood cabinetry with raw brass handles, a panel-front fridge hidden amongst ample pantry space, and a gourmet Bosch gas stove to help you whip up those gourmet meals. Step through the glass door to take your meal to the dining patio, so you can enjoy views along with that meal. Walk a few steps up to the private south bedroom wing, featuring three bright bedrooms with custom closets."