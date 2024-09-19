After a Complete Revamp, a Charles Du Bois Midcentury Seeks $2.5M in L.A.

From the Agent: "Nestled on a tranquil, tree-lined cul-de-sac, this masterfully restored Charles Du Bois–designed home offers an unparalleled living experience. From the graceful entry adorned with mature trees to the alluring yard, this home embodies true California living. With an extensive high-end renovation in 2024, this residence has been carefully restored and transformed into a chic and stylish showstopper, seamlessly blending midcentury design with modern comforts. Upon entering, you are greeted by the spacious living area featuring walls of windows and glass, a cozy double-sided fireplace, and an amazing view of the lush backyard with its brand-new, custom-built pool and spa, and a huge gazebo perfect for year-round entertaining. The interior is thoughtfully arranged with open living and dining spaces in mind."