After a Complete Revamp, a Charles Du Bois Midcentury Seeks $2.5M in L.A.
Location: 5300 Dubois Avenue, Woodland Hills, California
Price: $2,495,000
Architect: Charles Du Bois
Year Built: 1961
Footprint: 2,936 square feet (four bedrooms, four baths)
Lot Size: 0.27 acres
From the Agent: "Nestled on a tranquil, tree-lined cul-de-sac, this masterfully restored Charles Du Bois–designed home offers an unparalleled living experience. From the graceful entry adorned with mature trees to the alluring yard, this home embodies true California living. With an extensive high-end renovation in 2024, this residence has been carefully restored and transformed into a chic and stylish showstopper, seamlessly blending midcentury design with modern comforts. Upon entering, you are greeted by the spacious living area featuring walls of windows and glass, a cozy double-sided fireplace, and an amazing view of the lush backyard with its brand-new, custom-built pool and spa, and a huge gazebo perfect for year-round entertaining. The interior is thoughtfully arranged with open living and dining spaces in mind."
5300 Dubois Avenue in Woodland Hills, California, is currently listed for $2,495,000 by Char Major & Candace Carroll of Sotheby’s International Realty – Los Feliz Brokerage.
Published
TopicsReal Estate
Get the Real Estate Newsletter
From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.