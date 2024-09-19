Get tickets to Dwell Open House: Los Angeles
After a Complete Revamp, a Charles Du Bois Midcentury Seeks $2.5M in L.A.

Designed in 1961, the single-story home has walls of stone, exposed beams, and a cozy living area with a double-sided fireplace.
Location: 5300 Dubois Avenue, Woodland Hills, California

Price: $2,495,000

Architect: Charles Du Bois

Year Built: 1961

Footprint: 2,936 square feet (four bedrooms, four baths)

Lot Size: 0.27 acres

From the Agent: "Nestled on a tranquil, tree-lined cul-de-sac, this masterfully restored Charles Du Bois–designed home offers an unparalleled living experience. From the graceful entry adorned with mature trees to the alluring yard, this home embodies true California living. With an extensive high-end renovation in 2024, this residence has been carefully restored and transformed into a chic and stylish showstopper, seamlessly blending midcentury design with modern comforts. Upon entering, you are greeted by the spacious living area featuring walls of windows and glass, a cozy double-sided fireplace, and an amazing view of the lush backyard with its brand-new, custom-built pool and spa, and a huge gazebo perfect for year-round entertaining. The interior is thoughtfully arranged with open living and dining spaces in mind."

The home’s stone facade pops against the custom front door and the sleek painted exterior.

The living area features exposed wooden beams and a dramatic double-sided brick fireplace. Sliding glass doors open to the backyard.

The newly remodeled kitchen, complete with custom cabinets and a large center island, caters to easy entertaining.&nbsp;

The spa-inspired primary bathroom comes with a glass shower and a soaking tub.

The primary suite also has a large walk-in closet.

"The tranquil and very private backyard is a beautifully designed sanctuary, perfect for indoor/outdoor living," notes the agent.

5300 Dubois Avenue in Woodland Hills, California, is currently listed for $2,495,000 by Char Major & Candace Carroll of Sotheby’s International Realty – Los Feliz Brokerage.

