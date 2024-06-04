This $2.2M Berkeley Midcentury Comes With a Japanese-Style Backyard Cabin

From the Agent: "This significant and dramatic midcentury is set on an oversized, private lot with distant bay views. Sited in the coveted Thousand Oaks neighborhood just across from Great Stoneface Park, it offers privacy, nature, and walkability at the same time. The large main patio invites lounging and bird-watching, with serene views of the mature trees and landscape. This striking midcentury is meticulously maintained and renovated throughout, with many original details and modern updates. The kitchen, living, and dining areas seamlessly connect in an open floor plan that is perfect for entertaining and relaxing. Experience perfect indoor/outdoor flow, the tasteful combination of well-maintained natural materials, and design features such as skylights, floor-to-ceiling windows, vaulted ceilings, and spacious decks."