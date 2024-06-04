SubscribeSign In
This $2.2M Berkeley Midcentury Comes With a Japanese-Style Backyard Cabin

Set across the street from Great Stoneface Park, the updated 1953 home is surrounded by serene landscaping and bay views.
Location: 1910 Yosemite Road, Berkeley, California

Price: $2,195,000

Architect: Carlton Arthur Steiner

Year Built: 1953

Footprint: 2,041 square feet (four bedrooms, three baths)

Lot Size: 0.28 acres

From the Agent: "This significant and dramatic midcentury is set on an oversized, private lot with distant bay views. Sited in the coveted Thousand Oaks neighborhood just across from Great Stoneface Park, it offers privacy, nature, and walkability at the same time. The large main patio invites lounging and bird-watching, with serene views of the mature trees and landscape. This striking midcentury is meticulously maintained and renovated throughout, with many original details and modern updates. The kitchen, living, and dining areas seamlessly connect in an open floor plan that is perfect for entertaining and relaxing. Experience perfect indoor/outdoor flow, the tasteful combination of well-maintained natural materials, and design features such as skylights, floor-to-ceiling windows, vaulted ceilings, and spacious decks."

The sleek two-car garage is the only part of the property that is visible from the street.

Original exposed beams span the vaulted ceilings in the main living areas.

The light-filled kitchen is fitted with top-of-the-line Viking appliances, custom cabinetry, and stone countertops.

Wooden accents continue into the primary suite, which overlooks the surrounding gardens.

The Japanese-inspired cabin in the backyard provides a flexible space for work, entertaining, or relaxing.

1910 Yosemite Road in Berkeley, California, is currently listed for $2,195,000 by Anja Plowright and Colette Ford of The Grubb Co., Inc.

