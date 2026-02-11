Eichler Homes Inspired This Denver Midcentury Seeking $925K
Location: 4721 E Idaho Place, Denver, Colorado
Price: $925,000
Year Built: 1956
Renovation Date: 2025
Renovation Architect: Joey Pruett with A21 Design
Footprint: 2,128 square feet (4 bedrooms, 2 baths)
Lot Size: 0.21 Acres
From the Agent: "Remodeled, lived in, and stewarded by a pair of architects, this residence reflects the belief that life is better in a well-designed modern home. The living room features a fireplace centered in the west-facing window wall, with access to a secluded side patio tucked behind a concrete breeze block wall. A walnut-and-glass divider defines the space while highlighting a rare feature for this style of home: a basement. The expanded primary bedroom offers a walk-in closet with wood built-ins. Japanese-inspired rock gardens and hardscaping pair with xeriscape plantings and a wildflower garden, creating a tranquil outdoor environment designed as a seamless extension of the home. The basement offers a second living area."
4721 E Idaho Place in Denver, Colorado, is currently listed for $925,000 by Stephanie Kroll of Compass and Kimber Dempsey of Realty One Group Premier.
