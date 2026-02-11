SubscribeSign In
Eichler Homes Inspired This Denver Midcentury Seeking $925KView 16 Photos

Eichler Homes Inspired This Denver Midcentury Seeking $925K

Two architects revamped the ’50s residence, which has tongue-and-groove ceilings, large windows, and a low-slung, matte-black facade.
Text by
View 16 Photos

Location: 4721 E Idaho Place, Denver, Colorado

Price: $925,000

Year Built: 1956

Renovation Date: 2025

Renovation Architect: Joey Pruett with A21 Design

Footprint: 2,128 square feet (4 bedrooms, 2 baths)

Lot Size: 0.21 Acres

From the Agent: "Remodeled, lived in, and stewarded by a pair of architects, this residence reflects the belief that life is better in a well-designed modern home. The living room features a fireplace centered in the west-facing window wall, with access to a secluded side patio tucked behind a concrete breeze block wall. A walnut-and-glass divider defines the space while highlighting a rare feature for this style of home: a basement. The expanded primary bedroom offers a walk-in closet with wood built-ins. Japanese-inspired rock gardens and hardscaping pair with xeriscape plantings and a wildflower garden, creating a tranquil outdoor environment designed as a seamless extension of the home. The basement offers a second living area."

The home’s wooden accents are made from walnut.

The home’s wooden accents are made from walnut.

Eichler Homes Inspired This Denver Midcentury Seeking $925K - Photo 2 of 15 -
Eichler Homes Inspired This Denver Midcentury Seeking $925K - Photo 3 of 15 -
Eichler Homes Inspired This Denver Midcentury Seeking $925K - Photo 4 of 15 -
Eichler Homes Inspired This Denver Midcentury Seeking $925K - Photo 5 of 15 -
Exposed tongue-and-groove ceilings continue throughout the home.

Exposed tongue-and-groove ceilings continue throughout the home.

Eichler Homes Inspired This Denver Midcentury Seeking $925K - Photo 7 of 15 -
The listing includes architect-designed plans for an en suite bath for the primary bedroom.

The listing includes architect-designed plans for an en suite bath for the primary bedroom.

Eichler Homes Inspired This Denver Midcentury Seeking $925K - Photo 9 of 15 -
Eichler Homes Inspired This Denver Midcentury Seeking $925K - Photo 10 of 15 -
One of the basement bedrooms features a custom Japanese-style platform bed and bespoke lighting.

One of the basement bedrooms features a custom Japanese-style platform bed and bespoke lighting.

Eichler Homes Inspired This Denver Midcentury Seeking $925K - Photo 12 of 15 -
Eichler Homes Inspired This Denver Midcentury Seeking $925K - Photo 13 of 15 -
Per the agent, the home takes inspiration from Eichler’s California homes, with its secluded outdoor areas, silhouette, and siding.

Per the agent, the home takes inspiration from Eichler’s California homes, with its secluded outdoor areas, silhouette, and siding.

Eichler Homes Inspired This Denver Midcentury Seeking $925K - Photo 15 of 15 -

4721 E Idaho Place in Denver, Colorado, is currently listed for $925,000 by Stephanie Kroll of Compass and Kimber Dempsey of Realty One Group Premier.

w
Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

Published

Topics

Real Estate

Get the Real Estate Newsletter

From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.