Just Imagine the Pool Parties You Could Throw at This $3M L.A. Midcentury

The revived 1950s home by Victor Gruen & Associates has tall ceilings, sweeping archways, and a sprawling brick patio in the backyard.
Location: 17009 Cotter Place, Encino, California

Price: $2,995,000

Architect: Reinhard Lesser of Victor Gruen & Associates 

Year Built: 1957

Footprint: 2,523 square feet (four bedrooms, three baths)

Lot Size: 0.39 acres

From the Agent: "Presenting a beautifully reimagined single-level ranch-style home on an expansive lot with a pool and grassy yard surrounded by mature trees and hedges for maximum privacy. Upon entry you’re greeted with a dreamy view of the yard and pool through glass sliders spanning the living and dining room. Originally built by noted architect Reinhard Lesser of Victor Gruen & Associates, who were partners with Frank Gehry, the home was lovingly renovated with high-quality finishes by the current owners, who kept its charm intact. Stunning arches and high ceilings lead to a spacious chef’s kitchen with ample cabinet space, including a floor-to-ceiling pantry, modern appliances (including a new fridge), two wine fridges, a double oven, a warming drawer, and a double-drawer dishwasher. The kitchen also has French doors leading to the grassy lawn. The attached two-car garage is conveniently located right off the kitchen and features finished floors and plenty of storage space."

Tall trees surround the ranch-style residence, creating a private—and shady—city escape.&nbsp;

Sliding glass doors connect the spacious living area to the sprawling brick patio in the backyard.

Custom built-ins can be found throughout the interiors, including the long wooden bench in the dining area which doubles as storage.

The primary bathroom features a dual vanity, an oversized soaking tub, a glass shower with speakers, and French doors that open to the pool.

17009 Cotter Place in Encino, California, is currently listed for $2,995,000 by Kati Cattaneo of Sotheby's International Realty - Pacific Palisades Brokerage. 

Dwell Staff
