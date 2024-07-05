Just Imagine the Pool Parties You Could Throw at This $3M L.A. Midcentury

From the Agent: "Presenting a beautifully reimagined single-level ranch-style home on an expansive lot with a pool and grassy yard surrounded by mature trees and hedges for maximum privacy. Upon entry you’re greeted with a dreamy view of the yard and pool through glass sliders spanning the living and dining room. Originally built by noted architect Reinhard Lesser of Victor Gruen & Associates, who were partners with Frank Gehry, the home was lovingly renovated with high-quality finishes by the current owners, who kept its charm intact. Stunning arches and high ceilings lead to a spacious chef’s kitchen with ample cabinet space, including a floor-to-ceiling pantry, modern appliances (including a new fridge), two wine fridges, a double oven, a warming drawer, and a double-drawer dishwasher. The kitchen also has French doors leading to the grassy lawn. The attached two-car garage is conveniently located right off the kitchen and features finished floors and plenty of storage space."