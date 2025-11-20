SubscribeSign In
Sunbathe Poolside With Mountain Views at This $2.6M Palm Springs Midcentury

The recently renovated home has premium appliances, an outdoor shower, and dual-pane, floor-to-ceiling windows to make the most of the desert climate.
Text by
Location: 2455 S Via Lazo, Palm Springs, California

Price: $2,595,000

Year Built: 1963

Architect: Raymond Levanas

Footprint: 3,934 square feet (4 bedrooms, 5 baths)

Lot Size: 0.3 Acres

From the Agent: "This midcentury-modern gem is situated in South Palm Springs. Raymond Levanas was an architect active in Southern California in the 1950s–1960s who is best known locally for designing portions of Harry Kelso’s Canyon Country Club Estates in Palm Springs, which later became known as Indian Canyons. This home, built in 1963 as a model home and thoughtfully expanded, now spans nearly 4,000 square feet on a spacious one-third-acre lot. Over the last four years, it has been updated to highlight sweeping mountain views and seamless indoor/outdoor living. The interior features a dramatic entry, open living area, built-in bar, and a wall of sliding glass doors to the backyard. The reimagined kitchen includes custom cabinetry, designer tile, and premium Dacor and Miele appliances. Recent upgrades include three HVAC systems, dual-pane windows, an updated electrical panel, automatic window shades, plus vibrant paint and wallpaper."

"Levanas trained and worked in the film world early in his career and was a one-time Warner Bros. film set designer before moving into residential architecture," notes the agent.

The listing agent is also the current homeowner.

Floor-to-ceiling glass windows and doors connect the indoor and outdoor living areas.

The kitchen is appointed with Dacor and Miele appliances.

The backyard features two firepits, an outdoor shower, and a built-in barbecue.&nbsp;

Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

