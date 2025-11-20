Sunbathe Poolside With Mountain Views at This $2.6M Palm Springs Midcentury

From the Agent: "This midcentury-modern gem is situated in South Palm Springs. Raymond Levanas was an architect active in Southern California in the 1950s–1960s who is best known locally for designing portions of Harry Kelso’s Canyon Country Club Estates in Palm Springs, which later became known as Indian Canyons. This home, built in 1963 as a model home and thoughtfully expanded, now spans nearly 4,000 square feet on a spacious one-third-acre lot. Over the last four years, it has been updated to highlight sweeping mountain views and seamless indoor/outdoor living. The interior features a dramatic entry, open living area, built-in bar, and a wall of sliding glass doors to the backyard. The reimagined kitchen includes custom cabinetry, designer tile, and premium Dacor and Miele appliances. Recent upgrades include three HVAC systems, dual-pane windows, an updated electrical panel, automatic window shades, plus vibrant paint and wallpaper."