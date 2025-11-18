Massive Windows Fill This $1.1M Oregon Midcentury With Forest Views
Location: 2635 Cresta De Ruta Street, Eugene, Oregon
Price: $1,095,000
Year Built: 1965
Renovation Date: 2025
Renovation Designers: Craig Wollen and Cari Coyer of Turn Design
Architect: Otto Paul Poticha
Footprint: 9,147 square feet (2 bedrooms, 2 baths)
Lot Size: 0.21 Acres
From the Agent: "This midcentury home is nestled amongst the trees near the University of Oregon, Hendricks Park, and the Ridgeline Trail. The house was designed in 1965 by renowned Eugene architect Otto Poticha, and has been carefully renovated and reimagined to 21st-century standards by exacting and creative owners. Dramatic tree house pavilions creatively showcase unique angles and sight lines. Upon entering the home, past a large entertaining deck, the main level includes a primary bedroom suite with laundry, the kitchen, the dining area, a sunken living room, and a porch. The lower level has another bedroom/bathroom suite and storage areas. Every feature has been renovated for convenience and livability: there’s a new membrane roof, electrical panels, HVAC, water heater, decking, landscaping walls, kitchen, baths, flooring, doors, fixtures, hardware, and finishes."
2635 Cresta De Ruta Street in Eugene, Oregon, is currently listed for $1,095,000 by Koalani Roberts of Windermere Real Estate/Luxury Portfolio International.
Published
TopicsReal Estate
Get the Real Estate Newsletter
From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.