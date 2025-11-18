SubscribeSign In
Massive Windows Fill This $1.1M Oregon Midcentury With Forest Views

Originally designed for a schoolteacher, the revamped Eugene home steps down a wooded hillside with multiple decks.
Location: 2635 Cresta De Ruta Street, Eugene, Oregon

Price: $1,095,000

Year Built: 1965

Renovation Date: 2025

Renovation Designers: Craig Wollen and Cari Coyer of Turn Design

Architect: Otto Paul Poticha

Footprint: 9,147 square feet (2 bedrooms, 2 baths)

Lot Size: 0.21 Acres

From the Agent: "This midcentury home is nestled amongst the trees near the University of Oregon, Hendricks Park, and the Ridgeline Trail. The house was designed in 1965 by renowned Eugene architect Otto Poticha, and has been carefully renovated and reimagined to 21st-century standards by exacting and creative owners. Dramatic tree house pavilions creatively showcase unique angles and sight lines. Upon entering the home, past a large entertaining deck, the main level includes a primary bedroom suite with laundry, the kitchen, the dining area, a sunken living room, and a porch. The lower level has another bedroom/bathroom suite and storage areas. Every feature has been renovated for convenience and livability: there’s a new membrane roof, electrical panels, HVAC, water heater, decking, landscaping walls, kitchen, baths, flooring, doors, fixtures, hardware, and finishes."

The&nbsp;ceilings&nbsp;are constructed from solid cedar.&nbsp;

The floor-to-ceiling windows let in sunset views and glimpses of downtown Eugene.

The architect,&nbsp;Otto Poticha, teaches at the University of Oregon and won the 2020 AIA Oregon President’s Award.

The home was originally designed and built for a schoolteacher.

2635 Cresta De Ruta Street in Eugene, Oregon, is currently listed for $1,095,000 by Koalani Roberts of Windermere Real Estate/Luxury Portfolio International. 

Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

