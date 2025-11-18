Massive Windows Fill This $1.1M Oregon Midcentury With Forest Views

Footprint: 9,147 square feet (2 bedrooms, 2 baths)

Lot Size: 0.21 Acres

From the Agent: "This midcentury home is nestled amongst the trees near the University of Oregon, Hendricks Park, and the Ridgeline Trail. The house was designed in 1965 by renowned Eugene architect Otto Poticha, and has been carefully renovated and reimagined to 21st-century standards by exacting and creative owners. Dramatic tree house pavilions creatively showcase unique angles and sight lines. Upon entering the home, past a large entertaining deck, the main level includes a primary bedroom suite with laundry, the kitchen, the dining area, a sunken living room, and a porch. The lower level has another bedroom/bathroom suite and storage areas. Every feature has been renovated for convenience and livability: there’s a new membrane roof, electrical panels, HVAC, water heater, decking, landscaping walls, kitchen, baths, flooring, doors, fixtures, hardware, and finishes."