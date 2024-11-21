This $5M Calabasas Midcentury Comes With an Airstream and a Backyard Cantina
Location: 465 Cold Canyon Road, Calabasas, California
Price: $4,398,000
Year Built: 1956
Footprint: 3,000 square feet (three bedrooms, three baths)
Lot Size: 4.31 acres
From the Agent: "This 1956 historically significant home was lovingly reimagined into a chic showpiece. The 4.5-acre estate is sited amongst a native oak grove and open grounds in the Malibu Canyon neighborhood of Monte Nido. The amazing grounds include native plants and large, open spaces viable for horses, parties, or large outdoor functions. The property also features a charming container pool and outbuildings for flex spaces to fit your needs. In the living room, a sunken woodburning fireplace meets the post-and-beam wood ceilings and slate floors. The main house is fitted with three bedrooms, as well as an outdoor dining area that leads to a second structure, the ‘Cantina’ which has a full bar and large flex spaces that could be set up as a fourth bedroom and bath."
465 Cold Canyon Road, located in Calabasas, California, is currently listed for $4,398,000 by Tracy Bunetta of Sotheby's International Realty – Malibu Brokerage.
