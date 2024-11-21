Get 35% off Dwell with promo code RESERVE35
This $5M Calabasas Midcentury Comes With an Airstream and a Backyard Cantina

Set on a four-acre oak grove, the 1956 residence is an entertainer’s dream with lush patios, a container pool, and a quirky ADU.
Text by
Location: 465 Cold Canyon Road, Calabasas, California

Price: $4,398,000

Year Built: 1956

Footprint: 3,000 square feet (three bedrooms, three baths)

Lot Size: 4.31 acres

From the Agent: "This 1956 historically significant home was lovingly reimagined into a chic showpiece. The 4.5-acre estate is sited amongst a native oak grove and open grounds in the Malibu Canyon neighborhood of Monte Nido. The amazing grounds include native plants and large, open spaces viable for horses, parties, or large outdoor functions. The property also features a charming container pool and outbuildings for flex spaces to fit your needs. In the living room, a sunken woodburning fireplace meets the post-and-beam wood ceilings and slate floors. The main house is fitted with three bedrooms, as well as an outdoor dining area that leads to a second structure, the ‘Cantina’ which has a full bar and large flex spaces that could be set up as a fourth bedroom and bath."

Crisp, white walls wrap the living spaces, allowing the wooden beams and millwork to pop. 

The home’s original concrete floors and exposed brick walls continue into the primary suite, which has an updated shower and dual vanity.

Clerestory windows and bifold glass doors invite plenty of natural light into the "Cantina."

"Living in your own native oak grove feels like living in a natural park, and yet the property is just minutes from downtown Malibu," adds the agent.

465 Cold Canyon Road, located in Calabasas, California, is currently listed for $4,398,000 by Tracy Bunetta of Sotheby's International Realty – Malibu Brokerage.

