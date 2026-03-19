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Avocados Grow All Around This San Diego Midcentury Seeking $2.6MView 15 Photos

Avocados Grow All Around This San Diego Midcentury Seeking $2.6M

Designed by architect Lloyd Ruocco for a local contractor, the low-slung home has redwood framing, stone walls, and views of the surrounding mountains.
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Location: 4421 Mayapan Drive, La Mesa, California

Price: $2,600,000

Year Built: 1949

Architect: Lloyd Ruocco

Renovation Date: 2014

Footprint: 4,620 square feet (4 bedrooms, 6 baths)

Lot Size: 1.5 Acres

From the Agent: "Completed in February 1948, this modernist home of redwood, glass, and stone was built for a local building contractor as his personal residence through his firm, Jackson & Scott. Historically designated, this private, expansive oasis engages its entire 1.5 acres. Serving only four families since its postwar construction, the home is emblematic of architect Lloyd Ruocco’s early work. Sited to integrate well with its site, the residence has heavy masonry and redwood construction and an airy quality thanks to expanses of glass."

The home features a low-slung roof, redwood structure, and built-in stone fireplace.

The home features a low-slung roof, redwood structure, and built-in stone fireplace.

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Floor-to-ceiling glass brings views of the surrounding mountains into the living area.

Floor-to-ceiling glass brings views of the surrounding mountains into the living area.

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The concrete flooring and rock walls closely follow the contours of the site.&nbsp;

The concrete flooring and rock walls closely follow the contours of the site. 

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The home’s avocado grove overlooks the mountains east of San Diego.

The home’s avocado grove overlooks the mountains east of San Diego.

A 2014 remodel introduced solar and water catchment systems.

A 2014 remodel introduced solar and water catchment systems.

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Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

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