Avocados Grow All Around This San Diego Midcentury Seeking $2.6M

Lot Size: 1.5 Acres

From the Agent: "Completed in February 1948, this modernist home of redwood, glass, and stone was built for a local building contractor as his personal residence through his firm, Jackson & Scott. Historically designated, this private, expansive oasis engages its entire 1.5 acres. Serving only four families since its postwar construction, the home is emblematic of architect Lloyd Ruocco’s early work. Sited to integrate well with its site, the residence has heavy masonry and redwood construction and an airy quality thanks to expanses of glass."