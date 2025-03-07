SubscribeSign In
This $2.3M Midcentury Compound in New Orleans Just Listed for the First Time

Set on a sprawling 30,000-square-foot lot, the Lake Vista home has been lightly updated, and it comes with a pool and a cabana.
Text by
Location: 15 Tern St, New Orleans, Louisiana

Price: $2,250,000

Year Built: 1956

Architect: George Saunders of Lawrence, Saunders, & Calongne

Footprint: 6,131 square feet (6 bedrooms, 7 baths)

Lot Size: 0.69 Acres

From the Agent: "For the first time in three generations of single-family ownership, this truly outstanding example of midcentury, International Style architecture is available for sale. Built in 1956 and designed by famed New Orleans architect George Saunders of Lawrence, Saunders, & Calongne, this masterpiece has been meticulously cared for and preserved, with only a few thoughtful updates and modifications through the years. A true compound, situated on the largest lot of record in all of Lake Vista at over 30,000 square feet, with dimensions measuring 210 feet by 150 feet, this property offers unparalleled privacy and room to spread out."

A sliding rice paper screen separates the living and dining rooms.

The living room walls are fashioned from solid panels of American black walnut.

Local architect Albert Ledner designed a 1986 kitchen upgrade.

In addition to the main house, the property includes a 617-square-foot cabana and a 978-square-foot garage.

Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

