This $2.3M Midcentury Compound in New Orleans Just Listed for the First Time

From the Agent: "For the first time in three generations of single-family ownership, this truly outstanding example of midcentury, International Style architecture is available for sale. Built in 1956 and designed by famed New Orleans architect George Saunders of Lawrence, Saunders, & Calongne, this masterpiece has been meticulously cared for and preserved, with only a few thoughtful updates and modifications through the years. A true compound, situated on the largest lot of record in all of Lake Vista at over 30,000 square feet, with dimensions measuring 210 feet by 150 feet, this property offers unparalleled privacy and room to spread out."