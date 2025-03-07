This $2.3M Midcentury Compound in New Orleans Just Listed for the First Time
Location: 15 Tern St, New Orleans, Louisiana
Price: $2,250,000
Year Built: 1956
Architect: George Saunders of Lawrence, Saunders, & Calongne
Footprint: 6,131 square feet (6 bedrooms, 7 baths)
Lot Size: 0.69 Acres
From the Agent: "For the first time in three generations of single-family ownership, this truly outstanding example of midcentury, International Style architecture is available for sale. Built in 1956 and designed by famed New Orleans architect George Saunders of Lawrence, Saunders, & Calongne, this masterpiece has been meticulously cared for and preserved, with only a few thoughtful updates and modifications through the years. A true compound, situated on the largest lot of record in all of Lake Vista at over 30,000 square feet, with dimensions measuring 210 feet by 150 feet, this property offers unparalleled privacy and room to spread out."
Published
TopicsReal Estate
Get the Real Estate Newsletter
From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.