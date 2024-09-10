This $3M Los Angeles Midcentury Has Only Had One Owner
Location: 5416 Castle Knoll Road, La Cañada Flintridge, California
Price: $2,995,000
Year Built: 1960
Footprint: 3,957 square feet (four bedrooms, three full and one half baths)
Lot Size: 0.33 acres
From the Agent: "This is a very special property that has never been on the market. Nestled gracefully in the serene foothills of La Cañada Flintridge, this midcentury-modern home offers a harmonious blend of natural beauty, sophisticated design, and timeless charm. Featuring four bedrooms, this residence provides a comfortable floor plan fit for today’s lifestyles offering large, well-designed public spaces. As you enter, you’ll be captivated by the home’s distinctive architectural elements, including striking rock facades, inspiring wall coverings, and elevated wood-beamed ceilings. Expansive windows flood the interior with abundant natural light, creating a warm and inviting ambiance that seamlessly integrates with the surrounding landscape. Enjoy the tranquility of nature in the formal living room and dining room, as well as the refined details, elevated ceilings, and stand-out fireplace."
5416 Castle Knoll Road in La Canada Flintridge, California, is currently listed for $2,995,000 by Heather Scherbert and Lisa Zastrow of Coldwell Banker Realty.
