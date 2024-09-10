SubscribeSign In
This $3M Los Angeles Midcentury Has Only Had One Owner

Listed for the first time, the 1960 home comes with original stone walls, globe lights, and huge windows that frame its wooded surroundings.
Location: 5416 Castle Knoll Road, La Cañada Flintridge, California

Price: $2,995,000

Year Built: 1960

Footprint: 3,957 square feet (four bedrooms, three full and one half baths)

Lot Size: 0.33 acres

From the Agent: "This is a very special property that has never been on the market. Nestled gracefully in the serene foothills of La Cañada Flintridge, this  midcentury-modern home offers a harmonious blend of natural beauty, sophisticated design, and timeless charm. Featuring four bedrooms, this residence provides a comfortable floor plan fit for today’s lifestyles offering large, well-designed public spaces. As you enter, you’ll be captivated by the home’s distinctive architectural elements, including striking rock facades, inspiring wall coverings, and elevated wood-beamed ceilings. Expansive windows flood the interior with abundant natural light, creating a warm and inviting ambiance that seamlessly integrates with the surrounding landscape. Enjoy the tranquility of nature in the formal living room and dining room, as well as the refined details, elevated ceilings, and stand-out fireplace."

The historic property is nestled in the foothills of the Verdugo Mountains, less than a half-hour drive from Downtown Los Angeles.

Tall windows line the living room, framing views of the surrounding greenery.

Wooden beams stretch across the ceiling in the dining area, located steps from the kitchen.&nbsp;

Sliding glass doors connect the primary bedroom to the backyard pool area.&nbsp;

The upper-level living area has many different functions, including a fourth bedroom/bonus room with an office and balcony.&nbsp;

5416 Castle Knoll Road in La Canada Flintridge, California, is currently listed for $2,995,000 by Heather Scherbert and Lisa Zastrow of Coldwell Banker Realty.

