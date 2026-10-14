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After Being Owned by One Family for 64 Years, This Santa Cruz Midcentury Asks $3MView 23 Photos

After Being Owned by One Family for 64 Years, This Santa Cruz Midcentury Asks $3M

Architect Kermit Darrow designed the redwood-clad home in 1962, and it’s now being publicly offered for the first time.
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Location: 39 Ortalon Avenue, Santa Cruz, California

Price: $3,200,000

Year Built: 1962

Architect: Kermit Darrow (AIA)

Staging: Coy & Co. Home

Renovation Date: 2015

Footprint: 2,982 square feet (4 beds, 2 baths) 

Lot Size: 0.23 acres

From the Agent: "Designed in 1962 by architect Kermit Darrow, AIA, 39 Ortalon Avenue embodies his 'light for living' philosophy, with natural light moving through the home from sunrise to sunset and a seamless connection between indoors and out. Offered publicly for the first time, the four-bedroom, two-bath residence spans nearly 3,000 square feet on a 9,975-square-foot lot in Santa Cruz’s Upper Westside.

Lovingly maintained by the same family since it was built, the home preserves Darrow’s original architectural vision while incorporating updates including a renovated kitchen and bathrooms, Miele appliances, radiant-heated floors, newer windows and skylights, a newer roof, updated plumbing and electrical, owned solar panels, and updated interior and exterior lighting. Outdoor entertaining areas redesigned by Joni Janecki & Associates extend the architecture into the landscape."

Designed in 1962 by architect Kermit Darrow, the four-bedroom, two-bath home sits on a 9,975-square-foot lot in Santa Cruz’s Upper Westside.&nbsp;It is being offered publicly for the first time after being owned by the same family since it was built.&nbsp;&nbsp;

Designed in 1962 by architect Kermit Darrow, the four-bedroom, two-bath home sits on a 9,975-square-foot lot in Santa Cruz’s Upper Westside. It is being offered publicly for the first time after being owned by the same family since it was built.  

After Being Owned by One Family for 64 Years, This Santa Cruz Midcentury Asks $3M - Photo 2 of 22 -

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Darrow conceived the nearly 3,000-square-foot home around a philosophy he called "light for living," bringing daylight into the interiors and creating connections to the outdoors. A custom entry door with brass handles opens toward the main living spaces.&nbsp;

Darrow conceived the nearly 3,000-square-foot home around a philosophy he called "light for living," bringing daylight into the interiors and creating connections to the outdoors. A custom entry door with brass handles opens toward the main living spaces. 

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Clear-heart redwood siding and paneling is used throughout, and Douglas fir is incorporated into the interiors.&nbsp;&nbsp;

Clear-heart redwood siding and paneling is used throughout, and Douglas fir is incorporated into the interiors.  

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The house retains much of Darrow’s original design; newer additions include gas fireplace inserts, dual-pane windows, and updated interior lighting.&nbsp;

The house retains much of Darrow’s original design; newer additions include gas fireplace inserts, dual-pane windows, and updated interior lighting. 

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The updated kitchen features Miele appliances including an integrated dishwasher. It also incorporates a custom butcher-block work surface.&nbsp;

The updated kitchen features Miele appliances including an integrated dishwasher. It also incorporates a custom butcher-block work surface. 

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Copper counters appear on the service island and custom backlit bar.&nbsp;

Copper counters appear on the service island and custom backlit bar. 

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Radiant heated floors run throughout the house.&nbsp;

Radiant heated floors run throughout the house. 

Both bathrooms have been updated with custom tile.&nbsp;&nbsp;

Both bathrooms have been updated with custom tile.  

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The primary bathroom also includes a bidet.&nbsp;

The primary bathroom also includes a bidet. 

After Being Owned by One Family for 64 Years, This Santa Cruz Midcentury Asks $3M - Photo 17 of 22 -
Joni Janecki &amp; Associates and Shoreline Landscape redesigned the home’s landscape and hardscape. New landscape lighting and custom exterior sconces were also added.&nbsp;

Joni Janecki & Associates and Shoreline Landscape redesigned the home’s landscape and hardscape. New landscape lighting and custom exterior sconces were also added. 

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Fleetwood sliding doors connect the house to terraces at both the front and back.&nbsp;&nbsp;

Fleetwood sliding doors connect the house to terraces at both the front and back.  

After Being Owned by One Family for 64 Years, This Santa Cruz Midcentury Asks $3M - Photo 21 of 22 -
The roof was replaced and rigid-foam insulation was added in 2021, the same year the solar panels were installed.&nbsp;

The roof was replaced and rigid-foam insulation was added in 2021, the same year the solar panels were installed. 

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