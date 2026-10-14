After Being Owned by One Family for 64 Years, This Santa Cruz Midcentury Asks $3M

Footprint: 2,982 square feet (4 beds, 2 baths)

Lot Size: 0.23 acres

From the Agent: "Designed in 1962 by architect Kermit Darrow, AIA, 39 Ortalon Avenue embodies his 'light for living' philosophy, with natural light moving through the home from sunrise to sunset and a seamless connection between indoors and out. Offered publicly for the first time, the four-bedroom, two-bath residence spans nearly 3,000 square feet on a 9,975-square-foot lot in Santa Cruz’s Upper Westside.