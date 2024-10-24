This $1.1M Connecticut Midcentury Comes With Over Four Acres of Forest
Location: 455 Milford Street, Burlington, Connecticut
Price: $1,100,000
Original Architect: Joseph Stein
Renovation Architect: Donald Billinkoff
Year Built: 1956
Footprint: 2,370 square feet (two bedrooms, two baths)
Lot Size: 4.55 acres
From the Agent: "Prepare to be captivated by the sophisticated simplicity of this two-bedroom midcentury-modern home, originally designed by celebrated architect Joseph Stein, and recently reimagined by architect Donald Billinkoff. Nestled on 4.57 private acres surrounded by lush woods and charming stone walls, this 2,370-square-foot gem has been meticulously renovated while staying true to its original design. The interior showcases exquisite finishes, from the elegant white oak floors by Carlisle to the luxurious Brazilian slate in the bathrooms. Natural light pours in through the new Marvin Ultimate Casement and Tilt Turn windows, while the exterior features stunning new doors, including elegant Marvin French doors with multipoint locks. The home features a built-in sound system with Bose speakers and amplifiers, as well as smart home controls for temperature, lighting (by Artemide), appliances, and garage. The landscaping boasts numerous specimen plantings of high value. With all-new electrical, plumbing, and insulation, this home offers both comfort and efficiency."
455 Milford Street in Burlington, Connecticut, is currently listed for $1,100,000 by Madonna and Phillips Team of William Pitt • Julia B. Fee Sotheby's International Realty.
