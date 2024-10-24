This $1.1M Connecticut Midcentury Comes With Over Four Acres of Forest

SubscribeSign In
Originally designed by Joseph Stein, the 1950s home recently received a minimalist revamp by architect Donald Billinkoff.
Text by
Location: 455 Milford Street, Burlington, Connecticut

Price: $1,100,000

Original Architect: Joseph Stein

Renovation Architect: Donald Billinkoff

Year Built: 1956

Footprint: 2,370 square feet (two bedrooms, two baths)

Lot Size: 4.55 acres

From the Agent: "Prepare to be captivated by the sophisticated simplicity of this two-bedroom midcentury-modern home, originally designed by celebrated architect Joseph Stein, and recently reimagined by architect Donald Billinkoff. Nestled on 4.57 private acres surrounded by lush woods and charming stone walls, this 2,370-square-foot gem has been meticulously renovated while staying true to its original design. The interior showcases exquisite finishes, from the elegant white oak floors by Carlisle to the luxurious Brazilian slate in the bathrooms. Natural light pours in through the new Marvin Ultimate Casement and Tilt Turn windows, while the exterior features stunning new doors, including elegant Marvin French doors with multipoint locks. The home features a built-in sound system with Bose speakers and amplifiers, as well as smart home controls for temperature, lighting (by Artemide), appliances, and garage. The landscaping boasts numerous specimen plantings of high value. With all-new electrical, plumbing, and insulation, this home offers both comfort and efficiency."

The home’s black facade contrasts with the surrounding tall trees and green lawn.

The open-plan interior has a sleek, black-and-white palette.

Floor-to-ceiling closets line the hallway that leads to the bedrooms.

Both the guest and primary bathrooms showcase floating marble vanities with vessel sinks, Duravit toilets, and radiant heated floors.

455 Milford Street in Burlington, Connecticut, is currently listed for $1,100,000 by Madonna and Phillips Team of William Pitt • Julia B. Fee Sotheby's International Realty.

Dwell Staff
