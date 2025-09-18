This $525K Detroit Midcentury Just Listed for the First Time in 50 Years

From the Agent: "This midcentury-modern masterpiece was designed by Joseph St. Cyr, an associate and contemporary of Minoru Yamasaki, one of the 20th century’s most prominent architects. This rare architectural gem was designed in 1956 and built with post-and-beam cantilever construction. It’s been thoughtfully preserved with timeless elegance and integrity, maintaining the original design elements. Inside, you’ll find rich wood parquet floors, and floor-to-ceiling windows and mitered floor-to-ceiling glass at all four corners of the home. Natural light pours in from every direction, illuminating the space and creating a serene connection to the surrounding landscape. The home opens out to a professionally landscaped, park-like private backyard oasis."