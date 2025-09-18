This $525K Detroit Midcentury Just Listed for the First Time in 50 Years
Location: 5959 Rosetta St, Dearborn Heights, Michigan
Price: $525,000
Year Built: 1957
Architect: Joseph St. Cyr
Footprint: 1,236 square feet (2 bedrooms, 1 baths)
Lot Size: 0.28 Acres
From the Agent: "This midcentury-modern masterpiece was designed by Joseph St. Cyr, an associate and contemporary of Minoru Yamasaki, one of the 20th century’s most prominent architects. This rare architectural gem was designed in 1956 and built with post-and-beam cantilever construction. It’s been thoughtfully preserved with timeless elegance and integrity, maintaining the original design elements. Inside, you’ll find rich wood parquet floors, and floor-to-ceiling windows and mitered floor-to-ceiling glass at all four corners of the home. Natural light pours in from every direction, illuminating the space and creating a serene connection to the surrounding landscape. The home opens out to a professionally landscaped, park-like private backyard oasis."
5959 Rosetta Street in Dearborn Heights, Michigan, is currently listed for $525,000 by Hassan Bazzi of Keller Williams Advantage.
Published
TopicsReal Estate
Get the Real Estate Newsletter
From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.