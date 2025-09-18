SubscribeSign In
This $525K Detroit Midcentury Just Listed for the First Time in 50 Years

Featured on the cover of “Better Homes & Gardens” in 1960, the Dearborn Heights time capsule still has its original cabinetry, kitchen, and flooring.
Location: 5959 Rosetta St, Dearborn Heights, Michigan

Price: $525,000 

Year Built: 1957

Architect: Joseph St. Cyr

Footprint: 1,236 square feet (2 bedrooms, 1 baths)

Lot Size: 0.28 Acres

From the Agent: "This midcentury-modern masterpiece was designed by Joseph St. Cyr, an associate and contemporary of Minoru Yamasaki, one of the 20th century’s most prominent architects. This rare architectural gem was designed in 1956 and built with post-and-beam cantilever construction. It’s been thoughtfully preserved with timeless elegance and integrity, maintaining the original design elements. Inside, you’ll find rich wood parquet floors, and floor-to-ceiling windows and mitered floor-to-ceiling glass at all four corners of the home. Natural light pours in from every direction, illuminating the space and creating a serene connection to the surrounding landscape. The home opens out to a professionally landscaped, park-like private backyard oasis."

The seller is also considering offers for the furniture, which includes pieces from brands such as Herman Miller and House of Denmark.

This listing is the first time the home has been offered on the market in the past five decades.

The home is split into two wings: one for the bedrooms, and the other for the common areas.

In September 1960, Better Homes &amp; Gardens&nbsp;featured the home on its cover, calling it "marvelously compact."

Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

