Flush With Original Finishes, This SoCal Midcentury Lists for $2M

From the Agent: "This stunning one-story midcentury-modern home is located in the coveted Oaks neighborhood of Santa Paula and is just minutes from the beaches of Ventura and downtown Ojai. Designed by renowned architect John Stroh of Wilson, Stroh, & Wilson in 1957, the home has soaring ceilings, walls of glass, and clerestory windows. The dining room features pocketing Shoji doors—Stroh was known to incorporate Asian inspired features into his designs. The bathrooms have been thoughtfully updated while retaining their pristine, original tile counters and baths. The charming eat-in kitchen opens to the expansive rear terrace and deck. This is an exciting opportunity to own an architectural home in a prime location that’s close to L.A., Santa Barbara, and so much more."