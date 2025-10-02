SubscribeSign In
Flush With Original Finishes, This SoCal Midcentury Lists for $2M

Nestled between Santa Barbara and Los Angeles, the 1957 home has well-preserved woodwork, vintage tile, and natural stone walls.
Text by
Location: 1234 Woodland Drive, Santa Paula, California

Price: $1,989,000

Year Built: 1957

Architect: John Stroh

Footprint: 2,976 square feet (4 bedrooms, 3 baths)

Lot Size: 0.42 Acres

From the Agent: "This stunning one-story midcentury-modern home is located in the coveted Oaks neighborhood of Santa Paula and is just minutes from the beaches of Ventura and downtown Ojai. Designed by renowned architect John Stroh of Wilson, Stroh, & Wilson in 1957, the home has soaring ceilings, walls of glass, and clerestory windows. The dining room features pocketing Shoji doors—Stroh was known to incorporate Asian inspired features into his designs. The bathrooms have been thoughtfully updated while retaining their pristine, original tile counters and baths. The charming eat-in kitchen opens to the expansive rear terrace and deck. This is an exciting opportunity to own an architectural home in a prime location that’s close to L.A., Santa Barbara, and so much more."

The walnut paneling and cabinetry is original to the home.

The primary bedroom opens directly to the lush backyard.

The renovation introduced penny-tile flooring, but kept the original tile counters and bath.

California oak trees tower around the edge of the half-acre property.

1234 Woodland Drive in Santa Paula, California, is currently listed for $1,989,000 by Sotheby’s International Realty—Beverly Hills Brokerage. 

Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

Real Estate

