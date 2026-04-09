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Wait Till You See the View From This $2.7M Berkeley Hills HomeView 15 Photos

Wait Till You See the View From This $2.7M Berkeley Hills Home

Previously owned by a painter, the midcentury residence comes with original wood paneling, a dedicated artist’s studio, and bay vistas in three directions.
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Location: 606 Grizzly Peak Boulevard, Berkeley, California

Price: $2,695,000

Year Built: 1968

Architect: John Rolf Hattam

Renovation Date: 2012

Renovation Designer: Rick Irving

Footprint: 2,753 square feet (4 bedrooms, 3 baths)

Lot Size: 0.15 Acres

From the Agent: "606 Grizzly Peak is one of the great under-the-radar midcentury homes in the East Bay. It sits on a stretch of Grizzly Peak Boulevard that architecture enthusiasts know well: a ridgeline address where Morgan Shaw, Henry Hill, and a handful of other landmark designers left their mark across the postwar decades. Three bedrooms and two baths are organized around an open living and dining room with views that stop people mid-sentence.  The lower level was transformed from an unfinished shell into a spacious family room and study, a generous guest bedroom, and a beautifully finished full bath. The two-car garage was converted into a professional painting studio with skylights, art lighting, and a custom exterior door purpose-built for serious creative work. Painter Wanda Westberg and her partner, Richard Pettler, a noted attorney and art collector, purchased the home in 2012 and transformed it into something genuinely singular: a living gallery where world-class art was made and displayed in the very space that inspired it."

The original architect, John Rolf Hattam, pushed the home’s footprint westward to offset it from the neighboring residences. As a result, the interiors have views to the south, north, and west across the bay.

The original architect, John Rolf Hattam, pushed the home’s footprint westward to offset it from the neighboring residences. As a result, the interiors have views to the south, north, and west across the bay.

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The pecan-toned, wood-paneled walls and cabinetry are original to the home.

The pecan-toned, wood-paneled walls and cabinetry are original to the home.

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Painter Wanda Westberg used the garage as a studio for over a decade. Some of her work was inspired by the home’s views.

Painter Wanda Westberg used the garage as a studio for over a decade. Some of her work was inspired by the home’s views.

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This is only the second time the home has hit the market.

This is only the second time the home has hit the market.

The cantilevered deck off the living room has been rebuilt.

The cantilevered deck off the living room has been rebuilt.

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A 2012 renovation excavated land beneath the house to add 200 square feet to the floor plan.

A 2012 renovation excavated land beneath the house to add 200 square feet to the floor plan.

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Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

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