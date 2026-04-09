Wait Till You See the View From This $2.7M Berkeley Hills Home

Footprint: 2,753 square feet (4 bedrooms, 3 baths)

Lot Size: 0.15 Acres

From the Agent: "606 Grizzly Peak is one of the great under-the-radar midcentury homes in the East Bay. It sits on a stretch of Grizzly Peak Boulevard that architecture enthusiasts know well: a ridgeline address where Morgan Shaw, Henry Hill, and a handful of other landmark designers left their mark across the postwar decades. Three bedrooms and two baths are organized around an open living and dining room with views that stop people mid-sentence. The lower level was transformed from an unfinished shell into a spacious family room and study, a generous guest bedroom, and a beautifully finished full bath. The two-car garage was converted into a professional painting studio with skylights, art lighting, and a custom exterior door purpose-built for serious creative work. Painter Wanda Westberg and her partner, Richard Pettler, a noted attorney and art collector, purchased the home in 2012 and transformed it into something genuinely singular: a living gallery where world-class art was made and displayed in the very space that inspired it."