Redwoods Surround This $2M Mill Valley Midcentury

The ’50s residence is covered in timber inside and out—and it brings in forest views with wraparound canted windows.
Location: 20 Winwood Place, Mill Valley, California

Price: $1,995,000

Year Built: 1950

Renovation Date: 2019

Renovation Architect: James Raymond

Footprint: 1,634 square feet (3 bedrooms, 2 baths)

Lot Size: 0.31 Acres

From the Agent: "With wood-paneled walls and an efficient floor plan, this home is a peaceful retreat where you can unwind among the redwoods. Set in the heart of Blithedale Canyon, this timeless home seamlessly integrates nature and design. Large wraparound canted windows frame serene views, allowing  the beauty of the outdoors to become part of everyday life, extending into the kitchen where you may cook surrounded by nature. The living area is warm and inviting, featuring natural materials, classic midcentury lines, and built-in details throughout.The bedrooms overlook sunlit patios and garden paths, ideal for morning coffee, outdoor dining, or quiet reflection under the trees. A thoughtfully designed 2019 expansion added two additional bedrooms, providing flexibility for family, guests, or a home office, while maintaining harmony with the home’s original character. With a garage and easy access to nearby trails, this property perfectly balances convenience and tranquility."

The home has only had two owners since it was built in 1950.

The home’s canted walls continue from the dining area to the kitchen.

A narrow hallway, open to both the front and back patios, connects the addition to the original home.

The home’s original owner was known to throw frequent garden parties.

The home is located near downtown Mill Valley—although the agent says "you can hear a pin drop on the street outside at night."

An office pod sits in the backyard, just up a hill.

20 Winwood Place, in Mill Valley, California, is currently listed for $1,995,000 by Ethan Moeller and Nadine Donalds of Coldwell Banker Realty. 

Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

Published

Topics

Real Estate

