Redwoods Surround This $2M Mill Valley Midcentury

Lot Size: 0.31 Acres

From the Agent: "With wood-paneled walls and an efficient floor plan, this home is a peaceful retreat where you can unwind among the redwoods. Set in the heart of Blithedale Canyon, this timeless home seamlessly integrates nature and design. Large wraparound canted windows frame serene views, allowing the beauty of the outdoors to become part of everyday life, extending into the kitchen where you may cook surrounded by nature. The living area is warm and inviting, featuring natural materials, classic midcentury lines, and built-in details throughout.The bedrooms overlook sunlit patios and garden paths, ideal for morning coffee, outdoor dining, or quiet reflection under the trees. A thoughtfully designed 2019 expansion added two additional bedrooms, providing flexibility for family, guests, or a home office, while maintaining harmony with the home’s original character. With a garage and easy access to nearby trails, this property perfectly balances convenience and tranquility."