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The Bedrooms Cantilever Over the Woods in This $1.6M Missouri MidcenturyView 11 Photos

The Bedrooms Cantilever Over the Woods in This $1.6M Missouri Midcentury

Architect Harris Armstrong designed the 1956 home, which is wrapped in timber, glass, and stone and has a massive copper fireplace.
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Location: 711 Thilly Ave, Columbia, Missouri 

Price: $1,590,000

Year Built: 1956

Architect: Harris Armstrong

Footprint: 3,830 square feet (4 bedrooms, 3 baths)

Lot Size: 2.1 Acres

From the Agent: "Here’s a remarkable midcentury-modern home on a parklike 2.1 acres in the heart of Columbia’s Old Southwest. The property is bounded by the MKT Trail to the south, and is a five-minute walk to MU campus and downtown. The house was designed by famous St. Louis architect Harris Armstrong. The fireplace is the centerpiece of the living room. There are three bedrooms to the west, all overlooking the acreage. The kitchen has been revamped with updated appliances while maintaining the original intended charm. The lower level can be used as a family room and a bedroom (or two), or as a separate rental property, with a second kitchen. This house is exquisite."

A cooper-hooded fireplace anchors the living room.

A cooper-hooded fireplace anchors the living room.

The south-facing floor-to-ceiling windows overlook the home’s forested site..

The south-facing floor-to-ceiling windows overlook the home’s forested site..

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The home’s bedrooms cantilever out from the main structure.

The home’s bedrooms cantilever out from the main structure.

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Architect Harris Armstrong practiced for decades in the Midwest, drawing inspiration from Frank Lloyd Wright. His records are now held at Washington University in St. Louis.

Architect Harris Armstrong practiced for decades in the Midwest, drawing inspiration from Frank Lloyd Wright. His records are now held at Washington University in St. Louis.

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711 Thilly Ave in Columbia, Missouri, is currently listed for $1,590,000 by Brent Gardner of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices/Vision Real Estate.

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Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

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