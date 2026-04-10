The Bedrooms Cantilever Over the Woods in This $1.6M Missouri Midcentury
Location: 711 Thilly Ave, Columbia, Missouri
Price: $1,590,000
Year Built: 1956
Architect: Harris Armstrong
Footprint: 3,830 square feet (4 bedrooms, 3 baths)
Lot Size: 2.1 Acres
From the Agent: "Here’s a remarkable midcentury-modern home on a parklike 2.1 acres in the heart of Columbia’s Old Southwest. The property is bounded by the MKT Trail to the south, and is a five-minute walk to MU campus and downtown. The house was designed by famous St. Louis architect Harris Armstrong. The fireplace is the centerpiece of the living room. There are three bedrooms to the west, all overlooking the acreage. The kitchen has been revamped with updated appliances while maintaining the original intended charm. The lower level can be used as a family room and a bedroom (or two), or as a separate rental property, with a second kitchen. This house is exquisite."
711 Thilly Ave in Columbia, Missouri, is currently listed for $1,590,000 by Brent Gardner of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices/Vision Real Estate.
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TopicsReal Estate
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