The Case Study Houses Inspired This €1.3M Midcentury in the French Countryside

From the Agent: "Built in the hills above Épinal by architect Dominique-Alexandre Louis, this house is a superb example of the modern Lorraine style of the 1960s. The main living area, with its large windows, opens onto the garden, the pool, and the view. Animated by the interplay of levels, it houses a vast, double-height living space, organized around a suspended fireplace with a monumental copper-clad mantle. Surrounded by a granite wall, this volume with its veined marble floor comprises a living room, a dining room, a separate kitchen, a music room, and an office/library space on the mezzanine. Generous bay windows immerse the space in the landscape, while the light-colored wood of the ceilings and minimalist staircases creates a soft, warm atmosphere conducive to serenity. The second volume, linked to the first by a minimalist glass gallery, includes a living room with fireplace, a suite with bathroom and dressing room, and a panoramic office. A cellar and tasting room, a pantry, a laundry/boiler room, and a cold room complete the property, which also features an outbuilding with two garages and a garden shed."