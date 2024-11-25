Last Chance: Get 35% off Dwell with promo code RESERVE35
The Case Study Houses Inspired This €1.3M Midcentury in the French Countryside

Set at the foot of the Vosges mountains, the 4,300-square-foot home by Dominique-Alexandre Louis consists of two dwellings linked by a glass gallery.
Text by
Location: Épinal, France

Price: € 1,250,000 (approximately $1,377,615 USD)

Architect:  Dominique-Alexandre Louis

Year Built: 1968

Footprint: 4,305 square feet (four bedrooms, four baths)

Lot Size: 1.48 acres

From the Agent: "Built in the hills above Épinal by architect Dominique-Alexandre Louis, this house is a superb example of the modern Lorraine style of the 1960s. The main living area, with its large windows, opens onto the garden, the pool, and the view. Animated by the interplay of levels, it houses a vast, double-height living space, organized around a suspended fireplace with a monumental copper-clad mantle. Surrounded by a granite wall, this volume with its veined marble floor comprises a living room, a dining room, a separate kitchen, a music room, and an office/library space on the mezzanine. Generous bay windows immerse the space in the landscape, while the light-colored wood of the ceilings and minimalist staircases creates a soft, warm atmosphere conducive to serenity. The second volume, linked to the first by a minimalist glass gallery, includes a living room with fireplace, a suite with bathroom and dressing room, and a panoramic office. A cellar and tasting room, a pantry, a laundry/boiler room, and a cold room complete the property, which also features an outbuilding with two garages and a garden shed."

The multilevel home is set on a spacious lot surrounded by pristine countryside in the hills above Épinal.

Steps descend to the double-height living area, which opens to the garden and pool via massive sliding glass doors.

The sunny dining room opens to a wraparound concrete patio.

Old meets new in the primary bathroom, complete with original wood paneling and tile, as well as a large soaking tub.

A bold fireplace anchors the additional living room in the second volume. "The division of the home into two distinct volumes makes it ideal for a self-employed business or seasonal rental," notes the agent.

This property located in Épinal, France, is currently listed for € 1,250,000 (approximately $1,377,615 USD) by the Architecture de Collection.

