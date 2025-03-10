This Tranquil $1.75M Midcentury Is Steps Away From the Hudson River
Location: 55 Hillside Road, Dobbs Ferry, NY
Price: $1,750,000
Year Built: 1960
Footprint: 2,399 square feet (4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths)
Lot Size: 0.51 Acres
From the Agent: "Nestled in the foothills of the desirable Riverview Manor neighborhood, this updated midcentury home pairs contemporary creature comforts with views of the surrounding lush landscape, the Hudson River, and the majestic Palisades. Equidistant to the vibrant downtowns of Dobbs Ferry and Hastings on Hudson, this corner-lot home blends architectural innovation with nature’s beauty."
The living area, located just inside the front door, has a woodburning fireplace, high ceilings, and plentiful windows.Photo Courtesy of The AZ Team NY at Compass and Anthony Tenecela of At Home Media
55 Hillside Road in Dobbs Ferry, New York is currently listed for $1,750,000 by Adam Trese of The AZ Team NY at Compass.
