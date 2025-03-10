SubscribeSign In
This Tranquil $1.75M Midcentury Is Steps Away From the Hudson River

You can take in the afternoon sun from the reading nook or explore the surrounding valley in hiking boots.
Text by
Location: 55 Hillside Road, Dobbs Ferry, NY

Price: $1,750,000

Year Built: 1960

Footprint: 2,399 square feet (4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths)

Lot Size: 0.51 Acres

From the Agent: "Nestled in the foothills of the desirable Riverview Manor neighborhood, this updated midcentury home pairs contemporary creature comforts with views of the surrounding lush landscape, the Hudson River, and the majestic Palisades. Equidistant to the vibrant downtowns of Dobbs Ferry and Hastings on Hudson, this corner-lot home blends architectural innovation with nature’s beauty."

The living area, located just inside the front door, has a woodburning fireplace,  high ceilings, and plentiful windows.

In the primary suite, interior windows overlook the living room. The bedroom opens to a balcony with views of the Hudson River.

The dining room, equipped with a built-in bar and wine refrigerator, opens to the wraparound patio.

The home has access to a "secret" pathway leading to the Old Croton Aqueduct state historical trail.

Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

Real Estate

