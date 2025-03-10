This Tranquil $1.75M Midcentury Is Steps Away From the Hudson River

Footprint: 2,399 square feet (4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths)

Lot Size: 0.51 Acres

From the Agent: "Nestled in the foothills of the desirable Riverview Manor neighborhood, this updated midcentury home pairs contemporary creature comforts with views of the surrounding lush landscape, the Hudson River, and the majestic Palisades. Equidistant to the vibrant downtowns of Dobbs Ferry and Hastings on Hudson, this corner-lot home blends architectural innovation with nature’s beauty."