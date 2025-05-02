This $1.3M Oregon Midcentury Survived a Fallen Tree—and It’s All the Better for It

From the Agent: "This midcentury-modern marvel is steps from the entrance to Hendricks Park, overlooking the University of Oregon campus and beyond. The living room serves as the hub of the home, with its massive floor-to-ceiling rose quartz fireplace, vaulted ceiling with wood beams, mahogany built-ins, east and west–facing walls of glass, and double-opening doors for maximum indoor/outdoor connection. A dining space, fit for large gatherings, flows into the living space and is accented by aa mahogany buffet and built-in storage. The kitchen has original stainless and butcher block prep counters, a copper-encased hood, original chinquapin cabinetry, a pass-through pantry, and dedicated bar space. A secondary dining area off the kitchen shares space with a cozy sitting area with a copper-clad woodburning fireplace."