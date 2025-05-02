SubscribeSign In
This $1.3M Oregon Midcentury Survived a Fallen Tree—and It’s All the Better for ItView 15 Photos

This $1.3M Oregon Midcentury Survived a Fallen Tree—and It’s All the Better for It

The well-preserved 1959 home still has many of its original features—plus a few new ones, like skylights in spots where a storm damaged the roof.
Text by
View 15 Photos

Location: 1685 Skyline Boulevard, Eugene, Oregon

Price: $1,350,000

Year Built: 1959

Architects: DeLou and John Lauren Reynolds

Footprint: 4,134 square feet (3 bedrooms, 3 baths)

Lot Size: 0.49 acres

From the Agent: "This midcentury-modern marvel is steps from the entrance to Hendricks Park, overlooking the University of Oregon campus and beyond. The living room serves as the hub of the home, with its massive floor-to-ceiling rose quartz fireplace, vaulted ceiling with wood beams, mahogany built-ins, east and west–facing walls of glass, and double-opening doors for maximum indoor/outdoor connection. A dining space, fit for large gatherings, flows into the living space and is accented by aa mahogany buffet and built-in storage. The kitchen has original stainless and butcher block prep counters, a copper-encased hood, original chinquapin cabinetry, a pass-through pantry, and dedicated bar space. A secondary dining area off the kitchen shares space with a cozy sitting area with a copper-clad woodburning fireplace."

The home has been gradually renovated over the years. At one point, previous owners added skylights to the living room after a storm knocked a 110-foot tree into the roof.

The home has been gradually renovated over the years. At one point, previous owners added skylights to the living room after a storm knocked a 110-foot tree into the roof.

This $1.3M Oregon Midcentury Survived a Fallen Tree—and It’s All the Better for It - Photo 2 of 14 -
This $1.3M Oregon Midcentury Survived a Fallen Tree—and It’s All the Better for It - Photo 3 of 14 -
This $1.3M Oregon Midcentury Survived a Fallen Tree—and It’s All the Better for It - Photo 4 of 14 -
This $1.3M Oregon Midcentury Survived a Fallen Tree—and It’s All the Better for It - Photo 5 of 14 -
This $1.3M Oregon Midcentury Survived a Fallen Tree—and It’s All the Better for It - Photo 6 of 14 -
Much of the house is original, including the slate floors, stainless-steel counters, kitchen cabinets, and patio doors.

Much of the house is original, including the slate floors, stainless-steel counters, kitchen cabinets, and patio doors.

This $1.3M Oregon Midcentury Survived a Fallen Tree—and It’s All the Better for It - Photo 8 of 14 -
This $1.3M Oregon Midcentury Survived a Fallen Tree—and It’s All the Better for It - Photo 9 of 14 -
The primary suites spans the entire second floor.

The primary suites spans the entire second floor.

This $1.3M Oregon Midcentury Survived a Fallen Tree—and It’s All the Better for It - Photo 11 of 14 -
This $1.3M Oregon Midcentury Survived a Fallen Tree—and It’s All the Better for It - Photo 12 of 14 -
This $1.3M Oregon Midcentury Survived a Fallen Tree—and It’s All the Better for It - Photo 13 of 14 -
The half-acre lot provides views of the sunrise in the east and the sunset in the west.

The half-acre lot provides views of the sunrise in the east and the sunset in the west.

w
Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

Published

Topics

Real Estate

Get the Real Estate Newsletter

From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.