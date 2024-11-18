Get 35% off Dwell with promo code RESERVE35
This £860K Midcentury in the English Countryside Is Filled With Leafy, Green Spaces

The four-bedroom Hertfordshire home is set within the Grade II-listed Cockaigne Housing Group, just a 25-minute train ride from central London.
Location: Hertfordshire, England

Price: £860,000 (approximately $1,084,017 USD)

Architect: Phippen, Randall & Parkes

Footprint: 1,711 square feet (four bedrooms, two full and one half baths)

From the Agent: "Filled with original features and conceived for effortless living, this four-bedroom house sits in a leafy spot of the Grade II–listed Cockaigne Housing Group development. Designed with the midcentury ethos of indoor/outdoor spatiality in mind, the modular plan extends around a light-filled conservatory and a free-flowing sequence of living spaces. There are gardens at the front and back of the house. The house is a 10-minute walk from Hatfield Station, where trains run to London King’s Cross in around 25 minutes. The owners of the houses that make up this development share the extensive communal gardens of almost three acres on the western edges of each plot. The gardens include a tennis court and a secure children’s play area."

Sporting a sleek black exterior, the single-level residence is part of a postwar housing development built between 1963 and 1966 by Peter Phippen, Peter Randall, and David Parkes.

Crisp white walls and original pine panelling can be found throughout the 1,711-square-foot interior.

The dining room is located between the kitchen and the living area. The space is topped with a lush canopy that filters natural light.

The sunny central conservatory has sliding glass doors, open shelving, and plenty of room for seating.

