This £860K Midcentury in the English Countryside Is Filled With Leafy, Green Spaces
Location: Hertfordshire, England
Price: £860,000 (approximately $1,084,017 USD)
Architect: Phippen, Randall & Parkes
Footprint: 1,711 square feet (four bedrooms, two full and one half baths)
From the Agent: "Filled with original features and conceived for effortless living, this four-bedroom house sits in a leafy spot of the Grade II–listed Cockaigne Housing Group development. Designed with the midcentury ethos of indoor/outdoor spatiality in mind, the modular plan extends around a light-filled conservatory and a free-flowing sequence of living spaces. There are gardens at the front and back of the house. The house is a 10-minute walk from Hatfield Station, where trains run to London King’s Cross in around 25 minutes. The owners of the houses that make up this development share the extensive communal gardens of almost three acres on the western edges of each plot. The gardens include a tennis court and a secure children’s play area."
