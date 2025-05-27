Tucked High in the Treetops Overlooking L.A., This Buff & Hensman Midcentury Asks $2.6M
Location: 1321 Cedar Court Road, Glendale, California
Price: $2,600,000
Year Built: 1961
Architects: Conrad Buff and Donald Hensman
Footprint: 3,274 square feet (4 bedrooms, 4 baths)
Lot Size: 0.24 Acres
From the Agent: "In 1961, celebrated midcentury architects Buff & Hensman completed this peaceful residence integrated into the lush, native landscape of the Bellehurst Hillslopes. The reimagined three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bath main house elegantly perches above a permitted one-bedroom, one-bathroom ADU, offering two tranquil, separate units. The primary level of the main residence embraces an indoor/outdoor lifestyle with a large, south-facing deck that bathes the interior in natural light. The original oak-and-fir staircase leads up to three bedrooms and two bathrooms, including a generous south-facing primary suite with a fireplace, soaking tub, and walk-in closet."
Pierre Galant Photography
The backyard steps down the hillside with terraced planters. A century-old oak anchors the lower-level patio.Pierre Galant Photography
1321 Cedar Court Road in Glendale, California, sold for $2,600,000 by Tiffany Chin of Keller Williams Larchmont.
