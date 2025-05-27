Tucked High in the Treetops Overlooking L.A., This Buff & Hensman Midcentury Asks $2.6M

From the Agent: "In 1961, celebrated midcentury architects Buff & Hensman completed this peaceful residence integrated into the lush, native landscape of the Bellehurst Hillslopes. The reimagined three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bath main house elegantly perches above a permitted one-bedroom, one-bathroom ADU, offering two tranquil, separate units. The primary level of the main residence embraces an indoor/outdoor lifestyle with a large, south-facing deck that bathes the interior in natural light. The original oak-and-fir staircase leads up to three bedrooms and two bathrooms, including a generous south-facing primary suite with a fireplace, soaking tub, and walk-in closet."