Tucked High in the Treetops Overlooking L.A., This Buff & Hensman Midcentury Asks $2.6M

The timber-clad home steps down a wooded hillside with three levels, thee decks, and a series of terraced planters.
Text by
Location: 1321 Cedar Court Road, Glendale, California

Price: $2,600,000

Year Built: 1961

Architects: Conrad Buff and Donald Hensman

Footprint: 3,274 square feet (4 bedrooms, 4 baths) 

Lot Size: 0.24 Acres

From the Agent: "In 1961, celebrated midcentury architects Buff & Hensman completed this peaceful residence integrated into the lush, native landscape of the Bellehurst Hillslopes. The reimagined three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bath main house elegantly perches above a permitted one-bedroom, one-bathroom ADU, offering two tranquil, separate units. The primary level of the main residence embraces an indoor/outdoor lifestyle with a large, south-facing deck that bathes the interior in natural light. The original oak-and-fir staircase leads up to three bedrooms and two bathrooms, including a generous south-facing primary suite with a fireplace, soaking tub, and walk-in closet."

A central sandstone fireplace heats the living room.

The second floor overlooks the downtown Los Angeles skyline.

The backyard steps down the hillside with terraced planters. A century-old oak anchors the lower-level patio.

Julius Shulman’s photographs of the home’s construction now reside in the Getty Museum.

1321 Cedar Court Road in Glendale, California, sold for $2,600,000 by Tiffany Chin of Keller Williams Larchmont.

Will Allstetter
