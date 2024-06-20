This $1.4M Berkeley Midcentury Is Hidden Behind a Giant Boulder
Location: 8 Indian Rock Path, Berkeley, California
Price: $1,395,000
Year Built: 1951
Footprint: 2,187 square feet (five bedrooms, four baths)
Lot Size: 0.14 acres
From the Agent: "This updated home with a host of modern features incorporates the natural landscape into the property design. The siting of the home offers unobstructed views of the bay, rare for a lower foothills Berkeley home. It also features hardwood floors, extensive wood trim, concrete countertops, and a natural stone tile backsplash. The midcentury design has been substantially improved over the years with modern conveniences and highly efficient technologies. Voice-controlled European rolling shutters protect the house from excessive heat and heat pump mini-splits in several of the bedrooms offer both energy efficiency and lower utility bills, along with year-round heating and cooling. Updated ducting with four heat recovery ventilators allows fresh outside air to circulate when the windows are closed with minimal change to the indoor temperature, while a new tankless water heater provides on-demand hot water. The combination of location, style, views, size, and amenities makes 8 Indian Rock Path a rare real estate opportunity."
8 Indian Rock Path in Berkeley, California, is currently listed for $1,395,000 by Megan Micco of Compass.
