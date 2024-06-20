SubscribeSign In
This $1.4M Berkeley Midcentury Is Hidden Behind a Giant Boulder

Nestled behind a rocky outcropping, the 1951 home has unobstructed bay views, a spacious backyard, and a suite of energy-efficient systems.
Location: 8 Indian Rock Path, Berkeley, California

Price: $1,395,000

Year Built: 1951

Footprint: 2,187 square feet (five bedrooms, four baths)

Lot Size: 0.14 acres

From the Agent: "This updated home with a host of modern features incorporates the natural landscape into the property design. The siting of the home offers unobstructed views of the bay, rare for a lower foothills Berkeley home. It also features hardwood floors, extensive wood trim, concrete countertops, and a natural stone tile backsplash. The midcentury design has been substantially improved over the years with modern conveniences and highly efficient technologies. Voice-controlled European rolling shutters protect the house from excessive heat and heat pump mini-splits in several of the bedrooms offer both energy efficiency and lower utility bills, along with year-round heating and cooling. Updated ducting with four heat recovery ventilators allows fresh outside air to circulate when the windows are closed with minimal change to the indoor temperature, while a new tankless water heater provides on-demand hot water. The combination of location, style, views, size, and amenities makes 8 Indian Rock Path a rare real estate opportunity."

The renovated residence is perched at the end of a long, paved driveway, amidst tall trees, thick greenery, and an immense boulder.

Original wood trim wraps the light-filled living and dining areas, which overlook the Bay.

in the primary bedroom, wood-trimmed French doors open to a private balcony.&nbsp;

One of the home’s five bedrooms has a built-in desk area.

"A property like this does not come on the market often, and for the discerning buyer who values beauty, convenience, and modernity, this home is not to be missed," notes the agent.

