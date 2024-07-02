SubscribeSign In
If You Live in L.A. and Love Palm Springs, This $2M Midcentury Has the Best of Both WorldsView 11 Photos

If You Live in L.A. and Love Palm Springs, This $2M Midcentury Has the Best of Both Worlds

Set in Highland Park, the four-bedroom home has wood-paneled walls, a Palos Verde stone fireplace, and a desert-style backyard.
Text by
View 11 Photos

Location: 946 Fortune Way, Los Angeles, California

Price: $1,995,000

Year Built: 1964

Footprint: 2,700 square feet (four bedrooms, three baths)

Lot Size: 0.16 acres

From the Agent: "If you’re looking for a slice of that Palm Springs vibe in the city, come take a drive down Easy Street to Arroyo View Estates. Tucked between South Pasadena and San Rafael Hills and known originally as home to players from the Dodgers and the Rams, this modern Highland Park neighborhood has been attracting residents interested in midcentury architecture and design for decades. Restored practically from top to bottom, the residence has been taken care of with exquisite craftsmanship and thoughtful finishes. The bright and spacious entryway is finished with Spanish terrazzo tile which transitions seamlessly to white oak flooring. The kitchen comes equipped with high-end Italian appliances from Bertazzoni, custom walnut cabinets, and a generous custom breakfast nook walnut bench with built-in storage. The dining room features grasscloth wallpaper and a Herman Miller pendant light and opens up onto the private backyard. The structure has been taken down practically to the studs to install energy-efficient upgrades such as new insulation, windows, doors, and HVAC systems."

The bright yellow front door pops against the home’s sleek gray facade.

The bright yellow front door pops against the home’s sleek gray facade.

If You Live in L.A. and Love Palm Springs, This $2M Midcentury Has the Best of Both Worlds - Photo 2 of 10 -
A Palos Verde stone fireplace anchors the living room, located steps from the kitchen.

A Palos Verde stone fireplace anchors the living room, located steps from the kitchen.

If You Live in L.A. and Love Palm Springs, This $2M Midcentury Has the Best of Both Worlds - Photo 4 of 10 -
The custom walnut bench in the breakfast nook is fitted with built-in storage.&nbsp;

The custom walnut bench in the breakfast nook is fitted with built-in storage. 

If You Live in L.A. and Love Palm Springs, This $2M Midcentury Has the Best of Both Worlds - Photo 6 of 10 -
Sliding glass doors provide the bedroom suite on the lower level with direct outdoor access.

Sliding glass doors provide the bedroom suite on the lower level with direct outdoor access.

If You Live in L.A. and Love Palm Springs, This $2M Midcentury Has the Best of Both Worlds - Photo 8 of 10 -
One of the bedrooms awaiting on the upper level is trimmed with walnut accents.

One of the bedrooms awaiting on the upper level is trimmed with walnut accents.

If You Live in L.A. and Love Palm Springs, This $2M Midcentury Has the Best of Both Worlds - Photo 10 of 10 -
Dwell Staff
Questions? Pitches? Email edit@dwell.com

Published

Topics

Real Estate

Get the Real Estate Newsletter

From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.