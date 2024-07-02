If You Live in L.A. and Love Palm Springs, This $2M Midcentury Has the Best of Both Worlds
Location: 946 Fortune Way, Los Angeles, California
Price: $1,995,000
Year Built: 1964
Footprint: 2,700 square feet (four bedrooms, three baths)
Lot Size: 0.16 acres
From the Agent: "If you’re looking for a slice of that Palm Springs vibe in the city, come take a drive down Easy Street to Arroyo View Estates. Tucked between South Pasadena and San Rafael Hills and known originally as home to players from the Dodgers and the Rams, this modern Highland Park neighborhood has been attracting residents interested in midcentury architecture and design for decades. Restored practically from top to bottom, the residence has been taken care of with exquisite craftsmanship and thoughtful finishes. The bright and spacious entryway is finished with Spanish terrazzo tile which transitions seamlessly to white oak flooring. The kitchen comes equipped with high-end Italian appliances from Bertazzoni, custom walnut cabinets, and a generous custom breakfast nook walnut bench with built-in storage. The dining room features grasscloth wallpaper and a Herman Miller pendant light and opens up onto the private backyard. The structure has been taken down practically to the studs to install energy-efficient upgrades such as new insulation, windows, doors, and HVAC systems."
946 Fortune Way in Los Angeles, California, is currently listed for $1,995,000 by Kinga Dorosz of Keller Williams Realty.
