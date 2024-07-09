In Los Angeles, an Iconic Midcentury by A. Quincy Jones Asks $2.9M

Year Built: 1950

Footprint: 2,051 square feet (three bedrooms, three baths)

From the Agent: "Positioned in an ideal Crestwood Hills location, The Freiler House by A. Quincy Jones, FAIA and Whitney R. Smith, FAIA, is a gorgeous home in an idyllic setting. This gated modernist gem has walls of glass that bring in the beauty of nature, mature trees, and greenery—a hallmark of A. Quincy Jones. The living room features a fireplace with a patterned block wall and slatted wood divider allowing light to peek through from the sun-drenched pool area. An oversized glass slider leads from the step-down living room to the grassy backyard and rose garden. A custom sunshade featured in the September 1962 issue of Sunset magazine can be electronically lowered and raised for privacy and shade. The open-concept kitchen faces the dining room and living room below. The residence has three bedrooms, including a spacious primary suite with walk-in closet and en suite bathroom, a secondary bedroom (also en suite) and a third bedroom with an adjacent bathroom. Perfect for working from home, there is also an office with glass sliders that lead out to the pool and lounging area."