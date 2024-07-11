In San Jose, an Eichler Home Packed With Vintage Vibes Seeks $2.3M

SubscribeSign In
The colorful updated residence comes with original wood paneling, groovy textiles, and a sunny courtyard.
Text by
Location: 1636 Fairlawn Avenue, San Jose, California

Price: $2,349,000

Year Built: 1958

Footprint: 1,755 square feet (four bedrooms, two baths)

Lot Size: 0.15 acres

From the Agent: "Welcome to authentic midcentury-modern California living. This meticulously cared-for Eichler home is sited in the coveted neighborhood of Willow Glen. It’s owned by devoted Eichler enthusiasts, and details include original mahogany panels throughout and a custom-designed kitchen offering a timeless blend of midcentury charm and contemporary comfort. As you enter through the atrium you immediately feel the warmth and timeless ambiance of this stylish home. The spacious dining room and kitchen make every meal an experience. This home offers four bedrooms and two full baths, plus a bonus room currently used as an office/den."

The home features a flatline roof with original cantilevering beams.

Floor-to-ceiling glazing connects the kitchen and dining area with the open-air courtyard.

Anchored by a central fireplace, the courtyard offers an idyllic setting for outdoor entertaining.

A wood-paneled bonus room can serve as an additional bedroom or a&nbsp;home office.

1636 Fairlawn Avenue in San Jose, California, is currently listed for $2,349,000 by Jesse England and Amy Yarosz of Sotheby’s International Realty – Santa Cruz Brokerage.

