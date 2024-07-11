In San Jose, an Eichler Home Packed With Vintage Vibes Seeks $2.3M

Footprint: 1,755 square feet (four bedrooms, two baths)

Lot Size: 0.15 acres

From the Agent: "Welcome to authentic midcentury-modern California living. This meticulously cared-for Eichler home is sited in the coveted neighborhood of Willow Glen. It’s owned by devoted Eichler enthusiasts, and details include original mahogany panels throughout and a custom-designed kitchen offering a timeless blend of midcentury charm and contemporary comfort. As you enter through the atrium you immediately feel the warmth and timeless ambiance of this stylish home. The spacious dining room and kitchen make every meal an experience. This home offers four bedrooms and two full baths, plus a bonus room currently used as an office/den."