A Sunny Bay Area Eichler Revamped by Ron Kappe Lists for $2.7M
Location: 1 Mount Darwin Court, San Rafael, California
Price: $2,695,000
Renovation Architect: Ron Kappe
Year Built: 1966
Footprint: 2,185 square feet (five bedrooms, two full and one half baths)
Lot Size: 0.21 acres
From the Agent: "Step into this remarkable double-gable Eichler home backing to a creek and nestled in the enclave of Upper Lucas Valley. This five-bedroom property remodeled by architect Ron Kappe includes multiple NanaWalls that open the home to the outdoors, mini-split AC units, a custom Italian Carmenta sauna with a Himalayan salt wall, a steam room with a rainfall shower, upgraded electrical, an updated pool with new equipment and solar heat, tile floors with radiant heat, and so much more."
1 Mount Darwin Court in San Rafael, California, is currently listed for $2,695,000 by Renee Adelmann of Bay Area Modern Real Estate.
Published
TopicsEichler HomesReal Estate
Get the Pro Newsletter
What’s new in the design world? Stay up to date with our essential dispatches for design professionals.