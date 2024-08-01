SubscribeSign In
A Sunny Bay Area Eichler Revamped by Ron Kappe Lists for $2.7MView 9 Photos

A Sunny Bay Area Eichler Revamped by Ron Kappe Lists for $2.7M

In addition to five bedrooms, the 1966 home has extensive glazing, a custom sauna, and a refreshed pool.
Text by
View 9 Photos

Location: 1 Mount Darwin Court, San Rafael, California

Price: $2,695,000

Renovation Architect: Ron Kappe

Year Built: 1966

Footprint: 2,185 square feet (five bedrooms, two full and one half baths)

Lot Size: 0.21 acres

From the Agent: "Step into this remarkable double-gable Eichler home backing to a creek and nestled in the enclave of Upper Lucas Valley. This five-bedroom property remodeled by architect Ron Kappe includes multiple NanaWalls that open the home to the outdoors, mini-split AC units, a custom Italian Carmenta sauna with a Himalayan salt wall, a steam room with a rainfall shower, upgraded electrical, an updated pool with new equipment and solar heat, tile floors with radiant heat, and so much more."

The home’s bright blue front door and white trim pop against its sleek dark facade.

The home’s bright blue front door and white trim pop against its sleek dark facade.

A Sunny Bay Area Eichler Revamped by Ron Kappe Lists for $2.7M - Photo 2 of 9 -
Vaulted ceilings lend an airy feeling the living area, which opens to the home’s central atrium.

Vaulted ceilings lend an airy feeling the living area, which opens to the home’s central atrium.

A Sunny Bay Area Eichler Revamped by Ron Kappe Lists for $2.7M - Photo 4 of 9 -
The kitchen is anchored by a large central island capped with marble.

The kitchen is anchored by a large central island capped with marble.

A Sunny Bay Area Eichler Revamped by Ron Kappe Lists for $2.7M - Photo 6 of 9 -
Bifold glass doors connect the primary suite to the backyard.

Bifold glass doors connect the primary suite to the backyard.

A Sunny Bay Area Eichler Revamped by Ron Kappe Lists for $2.7M - Photo 8 of 9 -
"With nearby amenities such as a horse stable, hiking trails, and vibrant community spots, this property offers both tranquility and convenience," notes the agent.

"With nearby amenities such as a horse stable, hiking trails, and vibrant community spots, this property offers both tranquility and convenience," notes the agent.

Dwell
Dwell - This is the official Dwell account—welcome! Feedback? Email letters@dwell.com.

Published

Topics

Eichler HomesReal Estate

Get the Pro Newsletter

What’s new in the design world? Stay up to date with our essential dispatches for design professionals.