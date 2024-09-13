Get tickets to Dwell Open House: Los Angeles
This $3.5M Pasadena Midcentury Is Ripe for a Revamp

This $3.5M Pasadena Midcentury Is Ripe for a Revamp

Designed by Henry Eggers, the 1969 time capsule offers over 5,500 square feet of living space flush with original finishes—and a wraparound deck with epic views.
Location: 241 N San Rafael Avenue, Pasadena, California

Price: $3,500,000

Architect: Henry Eggers, FAIA

Year Built: 1969

Footprint: 5,568 square feet (five bedrooms, five full and one half baths)

Lot Size: 0.68 acres

From the Agent: "This two-story 1969 midcentury residence, infused with Hollywood regency cues and designed by Henry Eggers, FAIA, presents a significant architectural restoration opportunity. Originally commissioned by the Chandler family of Chandler School, the home features a skylit foyer with a cascading staircase which acts as the annex to both levels. The first floor provides gracious, semi-open entertaining spaces, including a living and dining room, as well as a bar, kitchen, and two bedrooms and baths. The second floor has glorious views and a wraparound balcony deck. Here is where the primary bedroom with dressing room, closets, and bath await, in addition to two additional bedrooms, each with bathrooms en suite. The property also has a two-car garage, carport, and workshop."

The two-story midcentury home is surrounded by tall trees and thick vegetation.

The living room has wood-paneled walls, an original fireplace, and floor-to-ceiling windows.

A curvaceous staircase leads to the three bedrooms on the upper level.

Sliding glass doors open the primary bedroom to the wraparound balcony.

"The home is ideally positioned to capture sweeping views of the surrounding greenscape and Annandale Golf Club," notes the agent.

