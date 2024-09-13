This $3.5M Pasadena Midcentury Is Ripe for a Revamp

From the Agent: "This two-story 1969 midcentury residence, infused with Hollywood regency cues and designed by Henry Eggers, FAIA, presents a significant architectural restoration opportunity. Originally commissioned by the Chandler family of Chandler School, the home features a skylit foyer with a cascading staircase which acts as the annex to both levels. The first floor provides gracious, semi-open entertaining spaces, including a living and dining room, as well as a bar, kitchen, and two bedrooms and baths. The second floor has glorious views and a wraparound balcony deck. Here is where the primary bedroom with dressing room, closets, and bath await, in addition to two additional bedrooms, each with bathrooms en suite. The property also has a two-car garage, carport, and workshop."