This $1.4M Wisconsin Cabin Has a Next-Level Conversation Pit

Footprint: 4,493 square feet (4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths)

Lot Size: 0.9 Acres

From the Agent: "This beautifully styled midcentury offers a wooded .90-acre retreat just minutes from Verona and Middleton. Thoughtfully crafted by renowned architect John Bruni, it showcases a gorgeous over-two-story living room with breathtaking floor-to-ceiling windows and a dramatic natural stone fireplace. Its open-concept, minimalist interior harmoniously blends the indoors and outdoors. The relaxing sunroom, expansive deck, and two inviting, stylish conversation pits enhance everyday living and entertaining. An intimate lower level features a cozy family room with a second fireplace, reading nook, music room, office, and additional bedrooms and baths."