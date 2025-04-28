SubscribeSign In
This $1.4M Wisconsin Cabin Has a Next-Level Conversation Pit

The midcentury getaway features a cozy, recessed seating area flanked by a massive wall of windows and a double-height fireplace.
Text by
Location: 7111 Applewood Drive, Middleton, Wisconsin

Price: $1,425,000

Year Built: 1974

Architect: John Bruni

Kitchen and Bath Renovation Date: 2023

Renovation Designer: Denise Quade Design

Footprint: 4,493 square feet (4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths)

Lot Size: 0.9 Acres

From the Agent: "This beautifully styled midcentury offers a wooded .90-acre retreat just minutes from Verona and Middleton. Thoughtfully crafted by renowned architect John Bruni, it showcases a gorgeous over-two-story living room with breathtaking floor-to-ceiling windows and a dramatic natural stone fireplace. Its open-concept, minimalist interior harmoniously blends the indoors and outdoors. The relaxing sunroom, expansive deck, and two inviting, stylish conversation pits enhance everyday living and entertaining. An intimate lower level features a cozy family room with a second fireplace, reading nook, music room, office, and additional bedrooms and baths."

The living room features built-in seating, floor-to-ceiling windows, and a central conversation pit.

The living room features built-in seating, floor-to-ceiling windows, and a central conversation pit.

The second floor overlooks the first, taking advantage of the home’s massive wall of windows.

The second floor overlooks the first, taking advantage of the home’s massive wall of windows.

The kitchen and bathrooms were recently renovated by Denise Quade Design. 

Menocal Pictures
The home also includes a sauna.

The home also includes a sauna.

Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

Real Estate

