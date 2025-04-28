This $1.4M Wisconsin Cabin Has a Next-Level Conversation Pit
Location: 7111 Applewood Drive, Middleton, Wisconsin
Price: $1,425,000
Year Built: 1974
Architect: John Bruni
Kitchen and Bath Renovation Date: 2023
Renovation Designer: Denise Quade Design
Footprint: 4,493 square feet (4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths)
Lot Size: 0.9 Acres
From the Agent: "This beautifully styled midcentury offers a wooded .90-acre retreat just minutes from Verona and Middleton. Thoughtfully crafted by renowned architect John Bruni, it showcases a gorgeous over-two-story living room with breathtaking floor-to-ceiling windows and a dramatic natural stone fireplace. Its open-concept, minimalist interior harmoniously blends the indoors and outdoors. The relaxing sunroom, expansive deck, and two inviting, stylish conversation pits enhance everyday living and entertaining. An intimate lower level features a cozy family room with a second fireplace, reading nook, music room, office, and additional bedrooms and baths."
The kitchen and bathrooms were recently renovated by Denise Quade Design.Menocal Pictures
7111 Applewood Drive in Middleton, Wisconsin is currently listed for $1,425,000 by Trey Sprinkman of Sprinkman Real Estate.
