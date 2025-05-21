For $890K, You Can Scoop Up a Decked-Out Beach House on the Oregon Coast

Lot Size: 0.15 Acres

From the Agent: "Perched above Neskowin Village on the Oregon Coast, this four-bedroom, two-bath home pairs sweeping views of the Pacific Ocean with clean-lined, Scandinavian-inspired interiors. The home was thoughtfully reimagined by Jarrell Interiors, whose founder and principal designer—also the current owner—brought a warm, modern sensibility to every detail. Inside, solid oak and cork floors set a natural tone beneath vaulted ceilings, while a custom kitchen, woodburning fireplace, and curated finishes create an inviting atmosphere year-round. Two levels of expansive decking invite you to take in the coastal air. The home’s exterior has been updated with low-maintenance cement board siding, composite decking, and a new roof, offering peace of mind without sacrificing style. A short path leads directly to the heart of Neskowin Village where you can grab a coffee, browse the market, or stroll to the beach in minutes."