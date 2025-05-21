SubscribeSign In
For $890K, You Can Scoop Up a Decked-Out Beach House on the Oregon Coast

The current owner/designer refreshed the ’60s getaway from top to bottom, and it has two wraparound balconies with ocean views.
Location: 47470 Beach Crest Drive, Neskowin, Oregon

Price: $890,000

Year Built: 1960

Renovation Designer: Jarrell Interiors

Renovation Date: 2024

Footprint: 1,862 square feet (4 bedrooms, 2 baths)

Lot Size: 0.15 Acres

From the Agent: "Perched above Neskowin Village on the Oregon Coast, this four-bedroom, two-bath home pairs sweeping views of the Pacific Ocean with clean-lined, Scandinavian-inspired interiors. The home was thoughtfully reimagined by Jarrell Interiors, whose founder and principal designer—also the current owner—brought a warm, modern sensibility to every detail. Inside, solid oak and cork floors set a natural tone beneath vaulted ceilings, while a custom kitchen, woodburning fireplace, and curated finishes create an inviting atmosphere year-round. Two levels of expansive decking invite you to take in the coastal air. The home’s exterior has been updated with low-maintenance cement board siding, composite decking, and a new roof, offering peace of mind without sacrificing style. A short path leads directly to the heart of Neskowin Village where you can grab a coffee, browse the market, or stroll to the beach in minutes."

The living room is centered around a woodburning fireplace.

The home is surrounded by over 1,000 square feet of decking overlooking the ocean.

The entire second floor features vaulted, post-and-beam ceilings.

Photo by Cody Cha
Three of the four bedrooms are located on the home’s middle level.

Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

