For $890K, You Can Scoop Up a Decked-Out Beach House on the Oregon Coast
Location: 47470 Beach Crest Drive, Neskowin, Oregon
Price: $890,000
Year Built: 1960
Renovation Designer: Jarrell Interiors
Renovation Date: 2024
Footprint: 1,862 square feet (4 bedrooms, 2 baths)
Lot Size: 0.15 Acres
From the Agent: "Perched above Neskowin Village on the Oregon Coast, this four-bedroom, two-bath home pairs sweeping views of the Pacific Ocean with clean-lined, Scandinavian-inspired interiors. The home was thoughtfully reimagined by Jarrell Interiors, whose founder and principal designer—also the current owner—brought a warm, modern sensibility to every detail. Inside, solid oak and cork floors set a natural tone beneath vaulted ceilings, while a custom kitchen, woodburning fireplace, and curated finishes create an inviting atmosphere year-round. Two levels of expansive decking invite you to take in the coastal air. The home’s exterior has been updated with low-maintenance cement board siding, composite decking, and a new roof, offering peace of mind without sacrificing style. A short path leads directly to the heart of Neskowin Village where you can grab a coffee, browse the market, or stroll to the beach in minutes."
The entire second floor features vaulted, post-and-beam ceilings.Photo by Cody Cha
47470 Beach Crest Drive in Neskowin, Oregon, is currently listed for $890,000 by Courtney Fields of Sand and Cedar Realty.
