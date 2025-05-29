SubscribeSign In
In Hawaii, an A-Frame Home With A-Plus Views Seeks $2.5M

Perched high above Honolulu, the updated midcentury has exposed beams, vaulted ceilings, and floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the ocean and skyline.
Text by
Location: 3285 Beaumont Woods Place #9, Honolulu, Hawaii

Price: $2,475,000

Year Built: 1968

Year Renovated: 2020

Footprint: 2,540 square feet (4 bedrooms, 3 baths)

Lot Size: 0.22 Acres

From the Agent: "This beautifully updated A-frame home offers a rare blend of modern living and architectural charm. Boasting breathtaking views of the ocean, city skyline, and valley, this home is a visual treat. The main residence features soaring vaulted ceilings, expansive windows that flood the space with natural light, and stylish upgrades throughout—including a contemporary kitchen, updated bathrooms, and thoughtful finishes that honor the home’s unique A-frame design. As an added bonus, a fourth bedroom, full bath, and wet bar, with large, uncovered lanai is a separate retreat from the main home. Perfect for multigenerational living, guests, or rental income. Enjoy the serene surroundings and cooling valley breezes from your lanai, with views that transition from vibrant sunsets to twinkling city lights at night."

The previous homeowner, a video editor, wired each room with CAT6 high-speed internet connections.

Many of the rooms offer private outdoor access.

A koi pond sits at the base of the stairs to the main floor.

The home is perched high above Honolulu in Manoa, overlooking city skyline and ocean.

Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

