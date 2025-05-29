In Hawaii, an A-Frame Home With A-Plus Views Seeks $2.5M

From the Agent: "This beautifully updated A-frame home offers a rare blend of modern living and architectural charm. Boasting breathtaking views of the ocean, city skyline, and valley, this home is a visual treat. The main residence features soaring vaulted ceilings, expansive windows that flood the space with natural light, and stylish upgrades throughout—including a contemporary kitchen, updated bathrooms, and thoughtful finishes that honor the home’s unique A-frame design. As an added bonus, a fourth bedroom, full bath, and wet bar, with large, uncovered lanai is a separate retreat from the main home. Perfect for multigenerational living, guests, or rental income. Enjoy the serene surroundings and cooling valley breezes from your lanai, with views that transition from vibrant sunsets to twinkling city lights at night."