Recycled-Denim Doors Might Be the Most Normal Thing About This 215-Square-Foot Flat
Houses We Love: Every day we feature a remarkable space submitted by our community of architects, designers, builders, and homeowners. Have one to share? Post it here.
Project Details:
Location: Fitzroy, Australia
Architect: Studio Edwards / @studio_edwards
Footprint: 215 square feet
Lighting Design: Sphera
Photographer: Peter Bennetts / @peterbbennetts
From the Architect: "Microloft is an exercise in contemporary, small-space living. Stripped back, reconfigured, and crafted from sustainable, off-the-shelf materials, the 215 square foot studio apartment located on the top floor of a 1980s block in Fitzroy has been reimagined as a series of overlapping surfaces and horizontal planes that imply kitchen, dining, living, and sleeping zones.
"Ordered by a horizontal raw aluminum surface that expands and contracts to create dining and kitchen zones and extending through an existing brick archway into the sleeping area beyond, Microloft adopts minimal materials—oriented strand board (OSB), raw aluminum, recycled denim, and existing concrete—for custom built-in storage, furniture, and linings to create continuity and offer the illusion of a larger space. The bed sits on a raised OSB plinth to maximize bedroom storage, while wardrobes wrapped in recycled-denim sliding panels provide acoustic softening to the bedroom interior. Edges and thresholds are further blurred by a gray mirror that runs one edge of the living space above a datum defined by the aluminum dining/kitchen surface, acting to reflect the interior back onto itself. An angled wedge below the datum emerges from the wall to provide storage and further animate the space. Adjacent, a built-in sofa/day bed with book storage underneath hugs the wall."
