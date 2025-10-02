Mexican Design Is Ready for Its Close-Up

This story is part of Fair Take, our reporting on global design events that looks up close at the newest ideas in fixtures, furnishings, and more. The time is right for Mexican design to have its moment. Over the past few years, there’s been more global interest in the country in general. Its architects, like Tatiana Bilbao, are becoming global stars. Tourism is up, and (maybe too many) foreigners are flocking to the capital. Luis Barragán has been reborn as a star for the Instagram age. But Mexico’s contemporary furniture and object designers don’t yet have the global clout that some of their peers elsewhere have. The talk at the 2025 Mexico Design Fair (MDF), which I went to last week in Austin, Texas, was that the country’s creations are ready for the spotlight.

The 2025 Mexico Design Fair exhibition at the Carpenter Hotel in Austin, Texas.

MDF is a relatively small event as far as such events go. It doesn’t have the endless exhibition halls of Milan’s Salone del Mobile; all of the two dozen or so objects were shown in a small, semi-outdoor space at the Carpenter Hotel. That intimacy has been intentional, MDF’s founder, Carlos Torre Hütt, tells me. Every previous iteration since the annual fair started in 2021 has happened around Puerto Escondido, Mexico, offering a beachy atmosphere where designers can share their work with design lovers over meals and talks spread over a few days of events. Sadly for me, Austin does not have a seaside vibe, but this year’s fair was similarly casual, open to anyone to stop by and see, as designer Ana Lucía Santoyo of Mot Studio put it, that there’s more to Mexico’s contemporary design than just souvenirs with Frida Kahlo’s face on them.

Ana Lucía Santoyo of Mot Studio with a pitcher from her line of tableware.

The work on display was diverse: Santoyo showed a line of colorful ceramic tableware designed to work for all of the culinary traditions listed on UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage list; Esteban Leñero displayed a cast-iron room divider depicting an abstracted villagescape; Bilbao presented a three-legged chair made of eucalyptus wood. There was a recurring theme of celebrating the country’s artisans and ancient traditions while putting their skills to new purposes. Jaime Levín took the twisted iron rods common to Mexican homes and made stools out of them, and Santoyo talked about working with Oaxacan weavers using historic techniques to create a new line of coasters.

Mot Studio’s tableware.

A stool by Jaime Levín.

Taken together, the designs pointed to a generational shift away from the NAFTA era of maquiladoras, when the Hecho En Mexico label was associated in the U.S. with cheap toys and suspect candy. The works at MDF were not junk for kids but sophisticated objects for discerning adults, borne of millennia of experimentation and rigor, made not in corporate factories but by the hands of independent artisans.

A cast-iron screen by Esteban Leñero.

Something that came up while researching my forthcoming book, Dream Facades: The Cruel Architecture of Reality TV, is that people in the U.S. have long imagined that life in Mexico is somehow more sensuous and "real." Oaxacan rugs and Spanish Colonial–style homes conjure the idea of a relaxed life away from the dreary industrial world north of the border. But the designers at MDF weren’t catering to those fantasies, and, corny as it may sound, it was exciting to see so many Mexican creators charting their own courses, especially with everything going on politically in the U.S. now. There was no unifying style among the designers—there were hints of a Gustaf Westman cartoonish 2020s aesthetic in some creations, bits of glitch art in other offerings from rug brand Odabashian—but the various vivid personalities all contrasted with the somewhat bland backdrop of Austin, which, with its self-driving cars and endless parade of white men jogging, has the feel of a city being subsumed under a metastasizing Google campus. There is quite a lot the U.S. could learn from its southern neighbor.

Textile designed by Bas van Beek for Odabashian.

Really, Mexican design deserves more than just a moment. The country’s rich and varied design cultures deserve their lasting places in the pantheon of global traditions. I sat down with Hütt during this year’s fair to get a sense of whether that’s where we’re heading. Do you think that there’s more international awareness and interest in Mexican design over the past few years? Carlos Torre Hütt: Definitely. For the last, I don’t know, 10 years, maybe more, Mexico has been growing as a hotspot internationally. I think at the end of the ’90s it started with really extraordinary art production—all the great artists, like Gabriel Orozco. Then the contemporary way to see our gastronomy legacy—the restaurant Pujol. Right now, definitely, Mexico in general is a hot spot. People are interested in our culture. The people who travel to Mexico right now, I think it’s more to try to find travel experiences, gastronomy, architecture, art, et cetera. I think design is in the back of the line. It’s common for people who go to Mexico to buy some artesenias or souvenirs but not a lot of contemporary design. And I think there is a lot, but it’s not everywhere. You need to find it.

Chairs by Daniel Padilla.

Are there any trends or things that you notice Mexican designers being especially interested in? I think pre-Hispanic things, traditional artesenias—I think there is a trend definitely. I hope it kind of passes fast, because I am concerned it’s too obvious. But I think there are some designers whose approach is more subtle. I brought two pieces of Andrés Gutiérrez who I think is one of the designers who creates a subtle language using the pre-Hispanic identity. We have his black cabinet. The proportions and the message are about our identity but are talking about our present.

Cabinets by Andrés Gutiérrez.

It’s exciting seeing this all come to the U.S. because I feel like maybe 30 years ago, people in the U.S. thought something made in Mexico would be made in border factories or be a plastic toy or something. But now, maybe more people are thinking about handmade objects and centuries-old techniques and heritage skills, sort of like what people associate with somewhere like Japan. Yeah, you’re right. We are a traditional manufacturing country. I have a nice story: I really like the work of the Bouroullec brothers, the French designers. They designed a screen for Samsung, and when I went to buy it for my house, I noticed that this product is made in Tijuana. So it’s amazing, but our purpose is different. We still want to be a great manufacturer, but we want to produce our own products. I think right now the perspective is changing that, in Mexico, we are not just good makers, we are also creative and professional designers who make really great work. Coming to the U.S. now, I’m curious how the political situation affected the show.