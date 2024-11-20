Get 35% off Dwell with promo code RESERVE35
Brooklyn’s Famed Merz House Lists for $12M After a Top-Down Revamp

Originally home to architects Joseph and Mary Mertz, the 5,500-square-foot property is one of three landmarked midcentury residences in Brooklyn Heights.
Location: 48 Willow Place, Brooklyn, New York

Price: $12,000,000

Original Architects: Joseph & Mary Merz

Renovation Architect: Ian Starling

Year Built: 1965

Footprint: 5,500 square feet (four bedrooms, four full and one half baths)

From the Agent:  "One of three landmarked midcentury homes in picturesque Brooklyn Heights, and a stone’s throw to Manhattan, this 37-foot-wide wonder will amaze its new owner with an array of upgrades that stay true to its original design intentions. Designed and built by the world-renowned and locally beloved architects Joseph & Mary Merz in 1969 for their own family, it is now being offered for sale after a spare-no-expenses remodel by architect Ian Starling, formerly of SHoP Architects. Midcentury design, minimalism, and connection to nature are the trademarks of this property. Redwood, maple, stone, and glass are repeated throughout, connecting the home to the natural world at every turn through oversized windows with garden views. This extra-wide lot gives privacy from the street side, and incredible light with a corner orientation that affords windows on three sides. The oversized garden has been reimagined by the team from Brooklyn Bridge Park and includes stone paths, underground cedar hot and cold plunge pools, a firepit, a raised pergola, and a black pine tar cedar fence. Beyond the garden is your very own carport."

Learn more about the Merz House on Dwell

The ground floor spans the entire 37-foot-wide lot and includes the kitchen, dining, and living areas. Two sets of glass doors provide direct access to the backyard garden.&nbsp;

The second floor houses a kids’ suite with two bedrooms, a playroom, two full baths, and an additional home office with custom built-ins.

The dressing room, included in the top-floor primary suite, offers nine custom closets, as well as a long vanity with an aged brass countertop.&nbsp;

The finished basement includes a workout area, guest suite, media room, kitchenette, laundry room, and additional storage.

One of the home’s most distinctive features is the keyhole window arrangement at the front entrance.nt feature is its keyhole window front entrance.

48 Willow Place in Brooklyn, New York, is currently listed for $12,000,000 by Deborah Rieders and Sarah Shuken of The Corcoran Group.

