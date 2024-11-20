Brooklyn’s Famed Merz House Lists for $12M After a Top-Down Revamp

From the Agent: "One of three landmarked midcentury homes in picturesque Brooklyn Heights, and a stone’s throw to Manhattan, this 37-foot-wide wonder will amaze its new owner with an array of upgrades that stay true to its original design intentions. Designed and built by the world-renowned and locally beloved architects Joseph & Mary Merz in 1969 for their own family, it is now being offered for sale after a spare-no-expenses remodel by architect Ian Starling, formerly of SHoP Architects. Midcentury design, minimalism, and connection to nature are the trademarks of this property. Redwood, maple, stone, and glass are repeated throughout, connecting the home to the natural world at every turn through oversized windows with garden views. This extra-wide lot gives privacy from the street side, and incredible light with a corner orientation that affords windows on three sides. The oversized garden has been reimagined by the team from Brooklyn Bridge Park and includes stone paths, underground cedar hot and cold plunge pools, a firepit, a raised pergola, and a black pine tar cedar fence. Beyond the garden is your very own carport."

