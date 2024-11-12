Meet the New American Design Capitals

This story is part of our annual look at the state of American design. This year, we’re highlighting work that shines through an acrimonious moment—and makes the case for optimism.

We’re happy to report that the state of American design is strong—particularly when it’s viewed less as a monumental national style and more as a summation of unique, local movements. While social media has expanded access to independent makers, it has also had a homogenizing effect, creating a sense that the same aesthetics hold sway everywhere. In actuality, design all over the country still retains a connection to the traditions and innovations of its particular region. We asked experts from San Diego to San Juan to tell us what gives objects created around them a unique flavor. The result is a country’s worth of design, all with a distinct sense of place.

San Diego