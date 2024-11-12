Meet the New American Design Capitals
This story is part of our annual look at the state of American design. This year, we’re highlighting work that shines through an acrimonious moment—and makes the case for optimism.
We’re happy to report that the state of American design is strong—particularly when it’s viewed less as a monumental national style and more as a summation of unique, local movements. While social media has expanded access to independent makers, it has also had a homogenizing effect, creating a sense that the same aesthetics hold sway everywhere. In actuality, design all over the country still retains a connection to the traditions and innovations of its particular region. We asked experts from San Diego to San Juan to tell us what gives objects created around them a unique flavor. The result is a country’s worth of design, all with a distinct sense of place.
San Diego
Furniture maker Nicholas Bijan Pourfard shares how the coastal city is embracing high-end craft—and its deep ties to Mexican culture.
Miami
Floral designer Elizabeth Jaime describes how while the "Tropicália overload" look reigns in the more touristy spaces, hometown designers are drawing inspiration from hallmarks of the city known by its residents.
North Carolina’s Triangles
Designer Mike Newins highlights the positive, playful makers culture fostered by artisans in a pair of the state’s regions that will endure, even after a devastating hurricane.
Baltimore
Shawn Chopra, owner and creative director of a beloved cafe, shop, and guesthouse that champions local makers, points to his favorite objects coming out of Charm City’s tight-knit design community.
San Juan
Vintage boutique owner Monica Oquendo celebrates a fresh crop of Puerto Rican creatives spinning new takes on traditional methods.
Helena
Steven Young Lee, former director of the Archie Bray Foundation for the Ceramic Arts, spotlights the Montana makers pushing regional artistry beyond "Western" clichés.
